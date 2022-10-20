A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would allow state lawmakers to call themselves in to special session and to meet beyond the time a session normally would end.
The state constitution requires General Assembly sessions in even-numbered years to last no more than 60 days and to end on April 15. During odd-numbered years, the short session can last no more than 30 days and must end on March 30.
Constitutional Amendment 1 would keep the number of days for the 60-day and 30-day sessions, but would repeal the end dates. Instead, lawmakers would have the ability to adjourn before all the days of the session had been used and reconvene at a later date.
The bill that contains the changes, House Bill 4, passed in 2021. The bill’s primary sponsor, House Speaker David Osborne, a Prospect Republican, said he had proposed the bill prior to the 2020 pandemic.
“This is something I’ve talked about since I’ve been in the legislature,” Osborne said Wednesday. Osborne said the current end dates prevent lawmakers from amending bills they’ve passed until the next year’s session.
“It never made sense to me why we did it the way we did,” he said. “I know at one time Kentucky was primarily an agricultural economy, and it made sense to have a compact, concise legislative period. But, I don’t know we are in that position anymore.”
During the 2020 session, lawmakers quickly passed a one-year state budget and adjourned due to the pandemic. Osborne said if lawmakers had had the ability to reconvene later in the year, they would have had a clearer picture of the state’s economy and could have passed a more informed budget.
“While we ended up passing the budget, it would have been the more prudent thing to hit the pause button,” Osborne said.
The legislative calendar, with proposed end dates, would be set at the beginning of a session, Osborne said. The amendment would require lawmakers conclude all business by December 31.
The ballot language says legislators could agree to a later end date than the one in the calendar if three-fifths of members of both the House and Senate agree to the change. In that case, lawmakers would be called back to Frankfort, where the first order of business would be on whether to amend the calendar, Osborne said.
“In most of those cases, we are going to have a calendar that will be set in stone,” Osborne said.
The bill would also allow the House Speaker and President of the Senate to call legislators into special session — for no more than 12 days annually. Currently, only the governor can call a special session.
According to BallotPedia, there are 14 states, including Kentucky, where a special session can only be called by the governor.
Rep. DJ Johnson, an Owensboro Republican and one of House Bill 4’s cosponsors, said the amendment will “provide additional balance between the executive and legislative branches.”
“Once we finish the regular session, we have no option to come back in, unless the governor calls a special session,” Johnson said. With the proposed change, “if the Senate president and Speaker of the House agree we need to come back into special session, we can do that.”
Johnson said the provision would not be used on a regular basis.
“This is for special situations and emergency situations,” he said. “This isn’t so we can come back so we can pass something because we want to.
The amendment provides “more flexibility in situations.”
The Kentucky League of Women Voters and the Kentucky Educational Association both oppose the constitutional amendment.
John Schaaf, former executive director of the Legislative Ethics Commission, said the change would make it more difficult for the public to participate in the legislative process because votes could be held at times where it would be difficult for people to participate in hearings.
“The amendment would allow them to spread those 30 days ... or 60 days over the course of a year,” Schaaf said. “My concern is the legislature would be coming in and out of session. It would be difficult for the public to participate in the legislative process.
“It’s going to be hard to know when their next meeting is. It just makes it a lot more difficult for people who are interested (to determine) when they are going to be able to participate or testify on a bill.”
Schaaf said the change would make it harder for people to run for office, because legislative days could be spread across a year. Dee Pregliasco, first vice president of the League of Women Voters of Kentucky, said lawmakers get paid for special sessions.
“All of that is going to cost money every time they go back into session,” she said.
In a prepared statement, the League of Women Voters said: “The changes to the Kentucky Constitution in proposed Amendment 1 allow too many options for legislative action without adequate notice of proposed legislation and open meetings that would allow for substantive public input.”
Pregliasco said lawmakers would be able to delay potentially controversial votes until outside the traditional session, and the change would make it harder for people to be heard on bills.
“There are 700 paid lobbyists that go to Frankfort,” she said. “They are going to be there all the time. They are going to be able to be there, but no one else will be able to be there.”
Schaaf said the proposed change would allow legislators to “micromanage state government.”
“If legislators don’t like a business that has been (awarded) a state contract .. they could change that throughout the year,” he said. “My concern is that makes them more susceptible to corruption.”
Osborne said lawmakers will be constrained in what they can do by the limits put on the 30-day and 60-day session, and by the 12-day limit on special sessions.
“I’m not going to say it couldn’t happen, but understand, we are not becoming a full-time legislature,” Osborne said. “To call us back into session and spend five days ... to micromanage a contract, I don’t think it’s reasonable to do that.”
With a limited number of days, lawmakers won’t be “wasteful” of time, he said.
