A constitutional amendment on the November ballot would allow state lawmakers to call themselves in to special session and to meet beyond the time a session normally would end.

The state constitution requires General Assembly sessions in even-numbered years to last no more than 60 days and to end on April 15. During odd-numbered years, the short session can last no more than 30 days and must end on March 30.

