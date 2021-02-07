Twenty-five bands from across the United States and England have entered the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s virtual band contest this month.
The winner gets a spot on both the main stage at ROMP and on the Jagoe After Party Stage in James Lambert Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
Floyds Row, a folk collective from Oxford, England, is the only band from outside the United States.
Carly Smith, marketing director for both the Hall of Fame and ROMP, said she was pleased at the number of states represented, including Massachusetts, Michigan, Kansas, Georgia, Colorado, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Seven area bands are competing for the ROMP slot.
That list includes Nectar Valley, Owensboro; Kentucky Shine, Owensboro; Gaslight Boys, Owensboro; Andy Brasher & Friends, Owensboro; Van Winkle & The Spirits, Bowling Green; Small Batch, Evansville; and Jethrine Machine, Lexington.
“It’s fantastic to see that much interest from area bands,” Smith said.
She said, “During COVID, bands have been starved for places to play.”
Each band has a video posted on rompfest.com and fans can watch the videos and vote for their favorite.
Only one vote per day for each email address is allowed.
Voting ends March 14, and the winner will be announced March 17.
Jagoe Homes is sponsoring the contest.
ROMP is scheduled for June 23-26.
But Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said he’s watching to see how quickly coronavirus vaccinations can be given before announcing the complete lineup.
The winner gets paid for the performances and free lodging in town.
The contest was open to any band that plays bluegrass or acoustic roots music.
Bands that enter had to submit a video of up to six minutes by Jan. 31.
They had to have between three and six members.
The Hall of Fame’s annual ROMP festival brought more than 26,500 bluegrass fans from 40 states and six countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and Uganda — to Yellow Creek Park in 2019.
The 2020 festival was canceled because of the pandemic.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
