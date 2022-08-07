The world of racing has always been in the blood of the Kirtley family in Livermore.

On Thursday, Aug. 4, brothers Donovan and Gabriel Kirtley brought their love of the sport to McLean County with the opening of Lanes Raceway, a slot car racing facility in the former NAPA Auto Parts store at 631 Henton St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.