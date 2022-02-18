For generations, motorists in Owensboro have complained about the traffic signals on Frederica Street.
When you’re on a side street trying to cross Frederica or turn left, it seems to take forever for the light to turn green.
One person on Facebook said, “You can read ‘War and Peace’ waiting for the light to change in front of Sam’s Club.”
The Messenger-Inquirer asked people on Facebook which light on Frederica was the worst.
The informal survey ranked the one at 20th Street/Ford Avenue the worst, followed by the ones at Theatre Way (Sam’s/Home Depot), Griffith Avenue, 24th Street/Booth Avenue and 25th Street/Washington Avenue.
But 16 intersections got votes.
So, which is really the worst?
Basically, it comes down to which one you’re sitting at.
Cody Stuart, a traffic engineer at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Madisonville, says that most of the side streets along Frederica have a two-minute wait between the time a traffic signal turns red and the time it turns green again.
But during peak traffic times — like between 3 and 6 p.m. — the wait can stretch to 2.5 minutes, he said.
That’s because Frederica Street is a main thoroughfare, and the idea is to move traffic quickly north and south on that street, Stuart said.
The lights are designed to reflect traffic patterns by the time of day — AM peak, AM off-peak, lunchtime, PM peak, PM off-peak and night, he said.
Stuart said the Kentucky 54 corridor has roughly a two-to-one traffic volume coming into town during the morning rush hour, “so priority is given to the westbound coordinated movement through this corridor” to reduce congestion.
Downtown traffic lights are set to keep traffic from speeding along Second and Fourth streets, meaning motorists aren’t likely to see as many green lights in a row there.
“When driving on Frederica Street after 10 p.m., you will notice side-street and left-turn phases cycling much quicker then during the daytime hours because of this,” he said.
Sensors in the pavement on side streets help the flow of traffic across and onto Frederica, Stuart said.
Sensors at intersectionsThe “vehicle detection loops” in the pavement on side streets “detect the presence of cars to place a call in the traffic signal controller,” he said.
If the loops detect only a few cars crossing them, the green light on the side street will be shorter than if there are several vehicles passing over them, Stuart said.
“If a driver in the queue for an approach is not paying attention when the vehicle in front of them takes off and creates too large of a gap in front of them, the signal will drop the call for that vehicular movement and a yellow-red indication will be served.
“Side street wait time can seem excessive at times to some drivers entering or crossing through coordinated signal system corridors, but this is in order to optimize the progression of the largest vehicular movement through the corridor.”
Once vehicles make it on to Frederica, he said, “they will likely have fewer stops and hopefully move efficiently through the corridor. Coordinated movements reduces the amount of congestion in a corridor and helps to prevent excessive queueing or spill over into adjacent intersections, which makes vehicular delays worse.”
Stuart said there are things that motorists can do to help move traffic.
“When stopped at a traffic signal, be sure your vehicle is behind the stop bar — the 24-inch white pavement marking,” he said. “Vehicle detection loops are located behind the stop bar.
“In order for your vehicle to be detected, it needs to be positioned over the loop. If you pull past the stop bar, your vehicle will not be detected, and your approach phase will not be served until another vehicle queues behind you and is positioned over the detection loop. Also, inching your car forward will not make the light change any faster.”
Stuart said, “Pay attention when stopped at a traffic signal. When your approach movement is given a green indication, GO! If you leave too much of a gap between the vehicle in front of you, then the call will drop for your phase and a yellow/red will be served.”
Emergency vehicles can override the signals to give themselves green lights as they rush to an emergency.
When that happens, Stuart said, “the signal temporarily goes out of coordination and will take a few cycles to get back into coordination. This can cause temporary backups in traffic. Please do not block intersections and entrances when stopped, as this restricts other movements within the intersection.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
