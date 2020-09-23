The RiverPark Center has rescheduled the Broadway show “Waitress” to July 29, 2021.
The Tony-nominated hit was originally scheduled to be performed March 25 during the RPC’s 2019-20 Broadway season.
This show includes music by singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles who is known for hits “Brave” and “Love Song.” It follows the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage.
The show was rescheduled earlier this year for Oct. 14 due to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Pushing Broadway shows until next summer is something a lot of entertainment venues are doing at this time, said RPC Executive Director Rich Jorn.
Nederlander National Markets, previously known as Jam Theatricals, is the company with which the RiverPark coordinates to put on Broadway shows. Jorn said he is still waiting for Nederlander to confirm the rest of the RPC’s Broadway series.
Scheduling Broadway shows, and other big productions, is like building a house of cards, Jorn said.
“But you are getting your cards from someone else who is also building a house of cards,” he said. “As we try to do a delicate balance of dates available, the booking companies are doing the same thing, but along with multiple dates, they are also dealing with multiple venues.”
With Broadway shut down, along with touring Broadway productions, due to the coronavirus, a lot of entertainment facilities are in the same boat, Jorn said.
“Nobody is touring right now,” he said. “The good thing is everybody is in the same boat. Everybody kind of understands all the way around.”
It is frustrating, he said.
“All we want is to be able to have shows again and bring people what they want,” he said. “The entertainment industry is the first to close, the last to reopen. These big, coordinated Broadway shows that take multiple people, multiple efforts will be slower to get back going because there are a lot of moving parts.”
Tickets that were previously purchased for this show will be valid for the new date.
For all other questions call the RPC Box Office at 270-687-2770 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
For further information, visit riverpark.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
