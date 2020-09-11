Right to Life of Owensboro will be going forward with two annual events — its Walk for Life on Saturday and its Right to Life Banquet at the end of October.
Stacey Davis, executive director, said anyone who wants to participate in the walk will need to register at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church at 9 a.m. Saturday followed by the 10 a.m. walk.
She added that it’s a police-escorted, 3-mile round-trip walk that heads north on Frederica Street to Wesleyan Park Plaza and then routes back south to Our Lady of Lourdes.
“It raises awareness for Right to Life; it raises awareness for our mission, which is educating our community on the sanctity of life,” Davis said.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be safety measures taken for the walk.
During registration, Davis said there will be 6-foot markings in place to keep people at the proper distance along with a required COVID questionnaire that will have to be filled out with the traditional walk waiver.
“We will have masks and hand sanitizer provided if they are needed,” Davis said. “We are suggesting masks when 6-foot distances can’t be maintained.”
Prior Walk for Life events have attracted from 100 to 300 participants.
Davis is predicting a similar turnout this year with it being an election year and youth from the Owensboro Catholic Schools joining as well.
She said many high school students will be walking in honor of 18-year-old Logan Davis who died in a fatal car wreck in July.
“He was a huge supporter and I think a lot of youth are going to come for that,” Davis said.
At the end of next month, Right to Life of Owensboro plans to host its annual banquet fundraiser — one that will be both in-person and virtual.
Davis said the scaled-down banquet will be held Oct. 27 at the Owensboro Convention Center. Physical distance restrictions, she said, limits the in-person banquet to 152 people.
“That’s half of the size we normally have in-person,” Davis said. “So we’re hoping to sell some of those virtual tickets.”
One of the banquet’s key elements — a guest speaker — will remain.
This year’s featured speaker is Ryan Bomberger. According to his bio, Bomberger is an Emmy Award winner, broadcast media designer, producer, columnist and international speaker. He and his wife, Bethany, also founded the non-profit organization called the Radiance Foundation.
Davis said Bomberger was conceived out of rape and he will be at the banquet to share his story.
“His mom chose life and gave him up for adoption,” Davis said.
Individual tickets for the banquet are $50 or $400 for tables of eight. To purchase a ticket or a table, call the Right to Life of Owensboro’s office at 270-685-4922 or email rtlo1973@gmail.com.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
