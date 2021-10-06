The Alzheimer’s Association is gearing up for its “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” on Oct. 16, which will be slightly different than usual this year due to COVID-19.
“We didn’t get to have our walks last year, like most organizations, because of COVID, and that’s still a major concern, so we are doing our best to keep this walk as touchless as possible,” said Brandi Keller, walk manager.
Keller said the walk will be a shorter distance this year to discourage congregating. There will also be a “walk from home” option for those who want to participate but may not feel comfortable being in a larger social setting.
“We encourage people to come out if they feel safe,” she said. “Even if you don’t feel comfortable being there, there’s an option for you to walk in your neighborhood or at your place of business.”
Organizers and volunteers will also have face masks available at the event, where masks or vaccinations are encouraged, according to Keller
She said the walk is implementing touchless options, such as QR code scanning and online registration and donation submission, to limit the hand-to-hand exchange of materials as much as possible.
The walk will begin at Smothers Park and will be a shorter walk around downtown Owensboro in place of the normal two-mile walk.
She said the walk will still incorporate the Promise Garden event, which is one of the favorite events of the walk. It offers participants a specifically-colored flower that represents a different role of someone living with, caring for, supporting or having lost a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
It will also incorporate the normal opening ceremony this year, but it is limited to one speaker to shorten the overall duration of the event.
Funds raised from the event will go to the Alzheimer’s Association to help fund community programs designed to assist individuals with Alzheimers or those caring for someone with Alzheimers, according to Keller.
The fundraising goal set by the Alzheimer’s Association for the Owensboro walk is $50,000. The association has already reached nearly half of that — $23,724.
The event will proceed rain or shine.
Anyone interested in registering for the walk or making a donation online may do so by visiting ALZ.org.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
