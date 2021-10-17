Families and loved ones gathered at Smothers Park early Saturday morning to place colorful pinwheel flowers in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Promise Garden in honor of loved ones who live with, or have passed away as a result of Alzheimer’s Disease or other forms of dementia.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s held its annual event at the riverfront Saturday in an effort to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research, care and support.
The event raised more than $38,000 with a goal of $50,000, which can be raised through the end of the year.
One of the most poignant parts of every walk event, according to walk manager Brandi Keller, is the Promise Garden where individuals can place their pinwheel flowers in the garden with several different colors symbolizing someone living with Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, someone having lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s or someone caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s.
“These flowers have a lot of meaning to them,” said a representative with the Alzheimer’s Association. “With a colorful display of determination, I am confident that one day, we will add a flower to the garden, a white flower representing the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.”
Karen Brunner, an attendee at the walk, said she was there to honor her grandfather who lived with Alzheimer’s for many years before his passing.
“He developed it very early in his life and lived with it for 12 to 14 years before he passed,” she said. “It’s a horrible disease and we’re just grateful for everybody who comes out to support.”
Edward Krahwinkel who works for Alzheimer’s Association national sponsor Edward Jones said he was happy to see so many people from the community come out to support the cause, despite everything that is happening right now.
Another attendee, Lisa Schmidt, was at the event with Baird Private Wealth Management for its “Baird Gives Back” campaign to engage with the community and support an important cause.
“We have a couple of folks in our group who have family members who have been affected by Alzheimer’s,” she said.
Schmidt said she has also personally lost a loved one to the disease.
“It’s a heartbreaking struggle. It’s a cruel disease and a cure can’t come fast enough,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
