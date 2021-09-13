Human resource specialist and Owensboro native Nikie Walker is volunteering her time to aid job seekers with employment skills.
And she will bring that free service to the Daviess County Public Library on Tuesday to help individuals in the community develop attributes and skills that companies are looking for in an employee.
She will cover topics such as appropriate questions to ask during interviews, what to wear, how to fill out an application, phone etiquette and tips for writing a great resume.
Walker said she has been holding the seminar throughout the community for some time now, working with local high schools to help teach seniors entering the workforce about how to stand out in an interview, as well as homeless shelters on getting clients back out into the workforce.
She said now, more than ever, is the perfect time to help those in the community in need to reenter the workforce with many being unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic has really given people a hit when it comes to jobs,” she said. “People may be rusty on how to interview.”
Additionally, she said, there is a nationwide shortage in employees. Employers are looking to hire people — those applying for jobs just need to find a way to stand out on their application and in interviews, especially as unemployment benefits begin to run out and people look to find work again.
“You see signs everywhere that say, ‘help wanted’ or ‘closing early’ because they don’t have enough help, so it’s really an employee’s market,” she said. “Employers are going to get inundated with resumes and so the tips and information that I will give people will help their resume, their interview and their follow-up stand out in the sea of people applying for jobs and that’s the name of the game.”
Walker said once an employer advertises a position opening, they could get back hundreds of applications. This seminar, she said, will help job seekers stand out by being prepared in ways they might not typically think about, such as having an appropriate email address set up or having a phone number with available minutes.
The seminar will be available in person at the library Tuesday at 6 p.m., as well as via live stream, which she hopes will make the information available to a wider audience.
“I’m very excited about this,” she said. “One of the things that I said I was going to do when I moved back to Owensboro was to help my community. … Hopefully this will help people get out there and get some jobs.”
DCPL adult programs coordinator Lisa Maiden said she thinks the seminar will help give individuals the tools they need to get back into the mentality of entering the workforce.
“There have been people who haven’t worked since March, 2020 and we’re now in September 2021; so that’s a really long gap,” she said. “I think this seminar will kind of help boost confidence and give people an idea of what to expect getting back into the workforce.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
