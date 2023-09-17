Foot traffic was heavy Saturday morning on the Glover Cary Bridge, as hundreds of people strolled the span for “Bridge Day.”
Some pushed strollers or pulled wagons, while others walked (and sometimes carried) dogs.
The event was part of the city’s Air Show weekend, but it was a bit of a surprise to Grayson County residents Kevin and Cathy Palmer.
“We came just to get away from everything for a day or two,” Kevin Palmer said, as the couple stood looking over the Ohio River on the bridge. “Then we found out the Air Show was going on and said, ‘what the heck, let’s make a day of it.’ ”
The view from the bridge was peaceful, Palmer said.
“It’s quieter than the kids,” he said.
Connie and George Morgan were on the bridge with their two Great Pyrenees, Samson and Luna. The large white dogs were a sensation, with people often stopping to pet them.
“He loves it,” Connie Morgan said, as people ruffled Samson’s coat. “It’s his cup of tea.” The cool weather, and a chance to walk the bridge, brought them out for the stroll, she said.
“I’ve done it many times, but it’s his (George’s) first time,” she said.
George Morgan said, “It has been really nice. Everyone has been friendly.”
Kaylie Clark was with her sons, Jack and Thomas, on the bridge. “The weather is so pretty,” Clark said. “We love coming out and being a part of our community.”
Jack Clark said he was having a good walk on the bridge.
“I like looking at the water, and I like see all these people walking here,” he said.
Kelly Adkins was having her first walk across the bridge. “I’ve lived her all my life, and I’m surprised I’ve never done it,” Adkins said.
“There’s nice weather for it,” Adkins said. “I’m glad people support Owensboro doing this.”
Ashley Irwin was taking a photo of Ifeanyichukwo Ude and his young son as the two posed at by the bridge.
“My little boys were excited to come on the bridge,” Irwin said. “It’s a fun family opportunity.
“We didn’t realize how big the bridge was,” Irwin said.
