Some stock prices have been bouncing like a rubber ball this week.
Prices are rising fast and dropping even faster some days.
In part, it’s a battle between small investors and large hedge funds.
GameStop, a mall-based video-game retailer, which had been a struggling company, was attractive to short sellers who were betting that its stock price would drop.
But retail investors on Reddit started buying the stock, making its value rise.
And short sellers — many of them large hedge funds — have had to keep buying more stock at higher prices to stay in the game.
At one point, GameStop’s market value reached $13.5 billion — about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots combined.
AMC theaters and other companies are also seeing a battle between short sellers and small investors betting against them.
So what are local financial planners telling their customers about the market?
Rick Hobgood, director and branch manager for Baird Private Wealth Management in Owensboro, said, “I’m getting a few calls. Most are about GameStop and AMC.”
He said, “We feel like this is a short-term concern. The market is still up for the month. What’s causing this is hedge funds are having to buy more stock to keep from losing more money. And they’re having to sell other stocks on the open market.”
Hobgood said, “It doesn’t mean they don’t like those stocks. But they have to raise money. It’s kind of ridiculous.”
He said, “I hope we’ll see some new regulations come out of this. It has completely taken away from the concept of wealth being created over time. Some people are getting rich, but tons of people are losing money.”
Steve Pierce, managing partner of Artisan Wealth Management, said, “We’re waiting to see what’s going to happen. We’re telling people not to get too excited. But it’s affecting some of the markets. It’s a perfect storm. It’s just crazy right now. But it will have to straighten out. The fundamentals are still strong. Apple reported record earnings.”
Nationally, Barclays, a British multinational investment bank and financial services company, said it doesn’t expect the current market swings to have larger ramifications.
“The ongoing short squeeze in a few stocks by retail investors has raised concerns of a broader contagion,” the firm said in a message to its clients. “While we believe there is more pain to come, we remain optimistic that it is likely to remain localized.”
The Associated Press said the struggle between the hedge funds and the smaller investors “helps pull down parts of the market completely unrelated to the revolt underway by the cadre of smaller and novice investors.”
The story said, “The maniacal moves for GameStop and a few other formerly beaten-down stocks has drowned out many of the other issues weighing on markets, including the virus, vaccine rollouts and potential aid for the economy.”
“Our consideration is whether this is something that is a long-term influence or contained within a handful of companies,” said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, told the Associated Press.
The story said that calls for regulators to step in are growing louder on Capitol Hill, and the Securities and Exchange Commission says it’s carefully monitoring the situation.
The story said, “Wall Street’s focus remains squarely on GameStop and other moonshotting stocks. AMC Entertainment jumped 39.2%, and headphone company Koss vaulted 31.6%. After their success with GameStop, traders have been looking for other downtrodden stocks in the market where hedge funds and other Wall Street firms are betting on price drops.”
Both the Senate Banking Committee and the House Financial Services Committee have said they plan to hold hearings on the GameStop controversy.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
