WALLACE TOTY

Former College View Middle School eighth-grade language arts teacher Melody Wallace, left, stands with Emma Schmitt, a freshman at Apollo High School, in a hallway at the school Wednesday. Wallace was named 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year at Daviess County Public Schools.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer |

geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Former College View Middle School eighth-grade language arts teacher Melody Wallace has been named the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year within Daviess County Public Schools.

When Wallace was announced as a finalist for the award, she said she was disappointed — but not in a negative way.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.