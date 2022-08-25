Former College View Middle School eighth-grade language arts teacher Melody Wallace has been named the 2022 Middle School Teacher of the Year within Daviess County Public Schools.
When Wallace was announced as a finalist for the award, she said she was disappointed — but not in a negative way.
“We’re made aware that we’re finalists, and I’ll be honest, when I was made a finalist I was disappointed because I had nominated someone, and I wanted them to win,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful.”
Wallace said since the award was announced Aug. 9, she has had former students emailing and offering congratulations.
“Out of high school, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do,” she said. “I always loved children, but I joined the Navy in the medical field. I served four years in the Navy, and when I got out I stayed in the medical field.”
It took Wallace several years to realize she wanted to work with kids as a teacher, she said.
“I went back to school and got my degree, and since then, it’s been a part of who I am,” she said.
Wallace chose language arts because she has had a passion for writing since she was a little girl.
“I have always been a writer, and it is something that I love to do,” she said. “There’s something really powerful about presenting literature or writing in a different way.”
Wallace said the COVID-19 pandemic was a hard hit on the students’ and teachers’ mental health.
“To teach them that they could write down their feelings, how they were feeling when we were in school or out of school, it was pretty powerful,” she said. “It’s pretty neat to see students that may not like to write academically, but they can get their feelings out on paper.”
Emma Schmitt, a freshman at Daviess County High School, was one of the students that nominated Wallace for the award last school year at CVMS.
“Mrs. Wallace has always been there for everybody,” Schmitt said. “She always puts others before herself. She’s always there for us.”
Schmitt said the award represents who Wallace is and that she deserves the honor.
Wallace, a teacher at CVMS when nominated, is now the Jobs for America’s Graduates specialist at Apollo High School. She works with students in 9th-12th grades, helping them choose what they would like to do post-graduation.
For Wallace, the “coolest” thing about being at AHS is being able to see students she taught in middle school grow into high school and to watch them graduate.
“(Middle school) is the most difficult time to be a person,” she said. “They call it middle for a reason. You’re not a child, you’re not an adult. You’re somewhere in between. It’s just a really rough time.”
Wallace used Schmitt as an example of what being a middle-schooler can be like.
“Emma doesn’t give herself enough credit. She came into the beginning of eighth-grade just giving herself a hard time,” Wallace said. “I watched her grow so much to where she’d encourage others to see the good in things.”
As much as Wallace appreciates the Teacher of the Year award, she said it’s just as much Schmitt’s as it is hers.
“When I won, to me, it was a success for her because she got to see that she could make change happen,” Wallace said. “When I won, I just wanted her to realize she can make anything she wants happen. She’s seen it.”
