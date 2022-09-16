One Dawson Springs family who suffered major damage to their home during the Dec. 10 tornado will be in the national spotlight this weekend when they are featured on the debut episode of an all new show of The Weather Channel.
On the night of the storm, the Walls family was separated. David Walls, a former U.S. Marine turned musician, was at home, sheltering in a closet with the family’s two dogs and two cats. Melinda Walls, a paramedic, was on duty at the time. Their teenage son was sheltering nearby in the basement of his grandparents’ house.
Although the Walls’ home survived the storm when more than 75% of Dawson Springs was destroyed, the house was severely damaged. To make matters worse, while they were able to get their roof repaired, their insurance would not cover the cost of fixing water damaged floors or rebuilding their family barn.
That is when Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) entered the picture.
ROWW, the disaster relief organization founded by the late Paul Walker, star of the Fast and Furious movie franchise, is an organization that works to rebuild homes in communities that have been devastated by natural disasters. ROWW had just recently began working with the Weather Channel to develop a new show, FAST: HOME RESCUE.
“The new series, FAST: HOME RESCUE is at the intersection of extreme weather events and home renovation” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group, parent company of The Weather Channel/Weather Group. This transformative show reveals the destructive nature of tornadoes, fires and floods, while highlighting the powerful recovery stories of each family. Viewers will experience many emotions during the 1-hour episodes, from heartbreak, to surprise, to heart-warming moments of triumph. There’s no network better equipped to tell these survivors’ stories than The Weather Channel.”
Each episode of FAST will focus on a different deserving family that has each been affected by a different disaster. In each episode the crew, made up of first responders, military veterans and construction professionals will work with local experts to rebuild homes within a five day window.
The show is hosted by a married couple who also serve as the current leadership of ROWW: Cody Walker, the brother of the late Paul Walker, and his wife, Felicia.
Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise may remember Cody from Fast 7. When Paul died during the filming of the series’ seventh movie, Cody was brought in to film his brother’s remaining scenes.
The episode, titled “House of Blues”, will air this Saturday at 7 p.m. on The Weather Channel.
