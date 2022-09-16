FHR_Logo_Hero_Landscape.png

One Dawson Springs family who suffered major damage to their home during the Dec. 10 tornado will be in the national spotlight this weekend when they are featured on the debut episode of an all new show of The Weather Channel.

On the night of the storm, the Walls family was separated. David Walls, a former U.S. Marine turned musician, was at home, sheltering in a closet with the family’s two dogs and two cats. Melinda Walls, a paramedic, was on duty at the time. Their teenage son was sheltering nearby in the basement of his grandparents’ house.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.