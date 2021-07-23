Both Walmart stores in Owensboro will be offering free health screenings from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Lauren Schregardus, corporate spokeswoman, said services being offered on Walmart Wellness Day include free health screenings or cholesterol, glucose, blood pressure and body mass index, COVID-19 vaccines, vision screening, affordable routine immunizations and a chance to talk with pharmacists.
Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president of Walmart Health & Wellness, said in a news release, “At least 41% of Americans delayed care during the pandemic, according to the CDC, and that can lead to negative health impacts in the future. We want to make it simple for our customers to prioritize their health and catch up on preventive care by offering convenient health resources where they’re already shopping for groceries and back-to-school items.”
She said, “We are especially focused on reaching customers in underserved communities who may have limited options for healthcare in their community, outside our pharmacies. This is a day for the entire family, and we’ll be offering screenings and services for all ages.”
The news release said, “Those who receive their vaccination at Walmart and Sam’s Club, they can now get a free digital version of their vaccination record. Individuals can print, save on a device or share with third-party apps if they choose.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
