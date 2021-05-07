Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations across Kentucky are now accepting walk-in appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, as supply allows.
Providing walk-in appointments is one way the company is able to broaden access to the vaccine, especially in pharmacy locations in vulnerable communities.
Allowing for walk-in appointments for the vaccine is an important step in the process, according to Walmart Health and Wellness Director Ryan Elswick.
For many with busy schedules, he said, the vaccine may be something lingering on the minds of individuals, but they may not have the luxury of planning for it in advance, or it may not be something they think about until they are in the store or see a promotion for the vaccine.
“We’re super excited that we can take care of customers that come in because that’s our biggest need … right now,” he said.
The ability to provide walk-in appointments is especially exciting, Elswisk said, because not too long ago, the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine far outweighed the supply.
“Eight to 12 weeks ago, it was really difficult to get a vaccine., but right now … it’s much easier to receive a COVID vaccine,” he said. “Patients can take advantage of it and get the protection they need.”
The majority of Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Kentucky, according to Elswick, are administering Moderna vaccines with the capacity to administer about 300 per week.
A vaccine appointment can also be scheduled with Walmart or Sam’s Club pharmacies by visiting walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week.
Owensboro Health also announced it would begin accepting walk-in appointments for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic days.
Upcoming vaccine clinics at OH will be held at the OH Regional Hospital on May 11, 12, 18, 19 and 25.
Walk-in appointments will be accepted on those days between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
OH is currently administering the Pfizer vaccine.
Vaccine appointments can be made with OH by calling 270-685-7100 or visiting OwensboroHealth.org/Vaccine.
