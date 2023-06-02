Michael and Darrell Waltrip, Owensboro natives who had lengthy careers in NASCAR, were supposed to be at The Pub on Second, 116 W. Second St., at 2 p.m. on Sunday to launch Michael Waltrip’s new beer.
It was to be part of Kentucky Motorsports Week, which runs through June 10.
But Fox Sports asked Michael Waltrip to do color commentary on the NASCAR race in St. Louis on Sunday.
“That’s good for him, but bad for us,” Bill Brown, one of the owners of The Pub, said this week.
And since Michael Waltrip and his new beer won’t be there, Darrell Waltrip is going to take his family on vacation.
Michael Waltrip opened Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. in Bristol, Virginia, in 2020.
He also has a Michael Waltrip Taproom in Concord, North Carolina, and has announced plans to build 100 sports-themed taprooms across the country in the next five years.
Brown said both Waltrips have said they will return to Owensboro this fall to launch the beer nationally.
“There’s a big event coming this fall that won’t be announced until August,” he said. “They said they will come for that.”
Plans for Sunday had called for part of Second Street to be closed and some racing cars to be on display as part of the Waltrip celebration.
A NASCAR Illinois 300 watch party was to start at noon downtown that day.
But Brown said everything will be moved to The Lot, 900 E. Fourth St., on Sunday.
Darrell Waltrip, 76, raced from 1972 to 2000. He was Cup Series champion three times and won the Daytona 500 once in 1989.
Michael Waltrip, 60, raced from 1985 to 2017. He won the Daytona 500 twice — in 2001 and 2003.
