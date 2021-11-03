On a good-natured challenge from a friend, I spent last week finding new places to walk. We both find it hard sometimes to get ourselves up and out there, moving. She won the challenge because she found a mountaintop apple orchard and rewarded herself with cider and fried cakes.
But it is only the cider and cake that separate us. I came in a close second because I took rambles through Elmwood Cemetery. On two crisp fall afternoons, I explored the cemetery that I have visited all my life, but mostly on Memorial Day, with sloshing buckets of peonies in the trunk, my mother a bit frazzled, herding her kids.
But when my father went along, then we sauntered, and he’d stop every now and then, remembering the person whose name was on a stone, and he would tell us a good story. He should have been a teacher. He was the master of pith and brevity. He knew when to wrap it up. Something I never learned in all my days in the classroom.
And always something funny in each story. We learn better if we are laughing, did you know? There are studies.
On my wandering afternoons last week, I parked the car at the top of the hill, where we always park, between the big trees. My maternal grandfather had insisted on plots in town, in a perpetual care cemetery, because he was forward-thinking and practical. He knew the vagaries of time would sooner or later alter the old country churchyard cemeteries, the tiny family plots.
A modern cemetery would keep things neat and tidy, insist on vaults, create a sense of peace and serenity. Also, I am told, his appetite for extra work on weekends was extremely limited, and the notion of someone else tending the graves suited him just fine.
We aren’t a family to visits the cemetery often. We went on Memorial Day and that was it. We didn’t decorate for the seasons or birthdays or holidays. My Oklahoma grandmother talked lovingly about Decoration Day, with picnicking and the whole family out there on a windswept plain. I think she secretly longed to recreate such a spectacle at Elmwood, but she never pulled it off.
These days, I try to bring flowers at Christmas, but honestly, I do it more out of a sense of “I should” than a feeling of “I’d like to.” I don’t know if it is cultural, or specific to families, which is a kind of culture, too, but in my family, we don’t take comfort from visiting the grave. I’ve tried to find some communion with my lost loved ones. I might sit for a while, but for me, that is not where I find them.
I’m as apt to have my Granny Opal return to me in her favorite grocery this time of year. Seeing turkeys piled up brings her to me more than her headstone ever will. Thanksgiving was her thing, our thing, and the scent of fresh celery puts me in her late November kitchen as if I have been transported by magic. I still buy my celery for the Thanksgiving dressing in the exact same store. Every year. In small everyday places I find my people.
But roaming Elmwood I find my people, too. Uncle Billy and Aunt Jean, who are buried in a different part of the cemetery, and for some reason, I didn’t know where. Now I do, and I conjure them each time I pass their stone. And other family, too, distant relatives I never heard of. But I take photos and when I remember I send them to my cousin, Jan, because she is the family historian and she wants them.
Walking the winding pathways of Elmwood I see the parents of friends, can tell by the headstones which parent has died, can tell by a blank space under the birthdate, which parent is still with us. I wander over to Potter’s Field, nothing more than a wide expanse of grass now. The plaque tells us it is possible more than a thousand men, women and children are buried there.
I’ve wandered cemeteries all my life, but never my own. Far from sad or morbid, I find a peace and comfort there, a wistful connection to time, and people, the ones beneath fine monuments. The ones beneath my feet in Potter’s Field. A connection, less to be understood, and more to be felt, a slowing of steps, a sigh perhaps, my own heart, beating on.
