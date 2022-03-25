Karla Ward, executive director of New Beginnings Sexual Assault Services, was named the 2022 ATHENA Award recipient from Girls. Inc. on Thursday.
The ATHENA Award is presented annually to an individual who displays excellence, creativity and initiative in their profession, contributes to the community and actively pushes for girls and women to “realize their full potential,” according to Tish Correa Osborne, Girls Inc. chief executive officer.
The ATHENA Award was started in Lansing, Michigan, in 1982 by Martha Maywood Metz while she was serving on the board of directors for the Lansing Michigan Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to a press release from Girls, Inc.
This year, Girls. Inc. received a record number of 14 nominations for the award, which were collected between mid-December to early-January.
Additionally, according to Sue Napper, chair of the ATHENA Award event, this year’s luncheon saw a record number of attendees, with a sold-out event at the Owensboro Convention Center.
“We are so grateful to see such a high level of support from individuals and the business community,” Correa-Osborne said. “When we all come together to celebrate women and girls, we empower all females, and our community is better for it.”
Ward was chosen, according to luncheon host Kirk Kirkpatrick, for her progressive leadership style and the growth of New Beginnings.
“We honor a very special individual who for decades has been a talented leader, a caring person and an advocate for women and for social justice for her agency, clients and the community,” he said.
Ward began her career with New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services in 1998 and was named executive director in 2007.
Under her leadership, the nonprofit’s all-female staff and budget has nearly tripled.
Kirkpatrick also noted that Ward recognized the difficulty staff members with new babies had in returning to the workplace, and she implemented an Infant to Work policy that allowed mothers to bring their babies with them to work until they began crawling.
“Her advocacy for assault survivors and the mission of New Beginnings — to elevate, educate, empower and transform our community to heal from the impact of sexual harm — is infused in almost everything she does,” he said.
Ward noted that the accomplishments at New Beginnings are not due to her alone, but also the staff and board.
“I want to thank Girls Inc. for recognizing women in our community and the importance of the work that we do,” she said. “I’m going to continue my efforts of working with clients in our community to end sexual violence. I’ve dedicated the last 24 years to doing that, and I’m not going to stop that fight yet.”
Girls Inc. also named its Legacy Award winner, Jessie Howard.
The Legacy Award, which began in 2017, honors individuals posthumously for their work in advancing women in the community.
Howard was born in Maceo in 1893 to a farming family and graduated from Kentucky State University. She taught for 53 years in the Owensboro Public Schools system.
Howard, according to Napper, sought additional experiences for her girls and formed a Girl Scout troop for girls of color, during which countless girls were assisted in discovering their strengths.
“Miss Jessie did not start a business, she wasn’t a CEO, she didn’t carry a lofty title nor chair numerous boards,” Napper said. “What she did do was to make a difference — a difference in this community and in the lives of countless students, of young girls, especially those of color.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
