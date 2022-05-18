The primary election in Muhlenberg County saw Democratic incumbent William Ward reelected as county sheriff.

Ward defeated Democratic challenger Jerry M. Knight, II 2,360 to 1,178 votes.

Knight, II said he was thankful for the support he’s received.

“First of all, I would like to thank the Good Lord, Jesus Christ, for giving me strength both mentally and physically,” Knight, II said. “I would like to thank my family for being by my side, supporting me. I would like to thank the people who supported me along the way. I have worked hard and would not do anything differently.”

Ward was not available for comment on the result despite multiple attempts.

In the judge-executive race, three Republican candidates fought for the spot to face Democratic candidate Gaylan Spurlin in the general election in November to take over for the position currently held by Curtis McGehee, who decided to not seek another term in office.

In the three-person race, Mack McGehee was the top vote-getter, followed by challenger Jordan A. Baize in second and Doug Thompson in third.

“I’m feeling really good about (the result). We can get past this one and move right along,” Mack McGehee said. “I would like to thank all the voters that came out and voted and the support that we’ve received. I would have liked to have seen a greater turnout than what we had, but I really appreciate the support.”

Thompson took time to thank his supporters and to congratulate Mack McGehee on the victory.

“I’m very grateful for those who took their time and allowed me to have signs out in the yard and dedicated (themselves) to try to get me some votes,” Thompson said. “...Congratulations to (Mack) on a well-planned and executed campaign.”

Baize had no comment regarding the results.

In the race for magistrate in the 3rd Magisterial District, Democrat Jeff Vincent defeated Democratic incumbent Ross Jones 415 to 373 votes.

Vincent will face off against Republican challenger Tori Grace in the general election.

The race for the magistrate position in the 4th Magisterial District saw Democratic incumbent Keith Phillips as the top vote-getter, with Democratic challengers Kelly Melton and John Keenan Durall coming in second and third respectively.

Phillips will be up against Republican Harvey Joe VanHook in the general election.

The race for constable for the 2nd Magisterial District saw Republican candidate Jay McElwain win over Republican Joseph “Bam Bam” Wallace 308 to 64 votes, while Democratic incumbent Ricky Spears came in first, followed by Democrats Phil Harvell and Joe L. Ford in second and third for constable for the 3rd Magisterial District.

The race for commonwealth’s attorney for the 45th Judicial Circuit, which serves McLean and Muhlenberg counties, saw Democratic incumbent Clayton Douglas Adams be reelected over Democrat Daniel Sherman, Jr. 2,554 to 707 votes.

For the State Representative race for the 15th Representative District, Republican Timothy R. Dukes defeated fellow Republican Rebecca Raymer 1,231 to 668 votes.

Races that will be decided in the general election will consist of Republican incumbent T. Darrin Benton and Democratic challenger Jody Fleming for magistrate for the 2nd Magisterial District and Democratic incumbent Darrin S. Albro versus Republican Tim Dickerson for Constable for the 4th Magisterial District.