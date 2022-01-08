The first snowfall of the year, and man, it turned out to be a doozy.
I had already told my boss that once the snow started flying, I was going to pack up and leave the office and work from home for the rest of the day. I’m too close to the finish line now to risk skidding my pretty little truck into a ditch.
Alas, that pretty little truck wasn’t able to navigate the uphill slope in our parking lot, so a couple of the big strong guys on our staff came over and shoved her out of the way, where she would just have to spend the night until the roads cleared well enough for her to make her way safely back home. My boss not only promised to take me home that afternoon and pick me up again in the morning, but also went out and picked up pizza for everyone at lunchtime.
So the moral of that story is, if you’re going to have snow, at least get stuck somewhere with nice people who will feed you.
I had already told my truck this is the last winter she will ever have to navigate through the snow. By this time next year, I will be happily retired, and future snow days will find me curled up in my moose chair, looking out the window at the winter wonderland of swirling snowflakes with a cup of hot cocoa and a good book at hand, my warm dog snoozing peacefully at my feet and quiet music playing softly in the background.
My truck will be parked in the driveway, sleeping under a blanket of freshly fallen snow, and won’t have to wake up or go anywhere until everything has melted and roads are clear.
In the meantime, though, I am thinking back on the worst winter weather event of my lifetime, which was, of course, the ice storm of 2009.
Thirteen years ago, my previous dog and I spent a restless night crowded together on the couch, huddled under the heavy Army surplus sleeping bag, surrounded by the noises of transformers blowing, trees falling and other explosions and bangs that I was never able to identify. It wasn’t until the next morning that we realized one of those crashes was a tree coming through the ceiling of the kitchen.
We stayed at home again the next night, but after two days without power or heat, it was too cold to stay any longer. We loaded up my sleeping bag and her food and water bowls and made our way to an unused office at the Messenger-Inquirer, where we slept on the floor for two nights until a friend called to tell me the power was back on at my own workplace.
So then Dazy and I migrated over to my office, two homeless, cold, hungry refugees, thankful for a place to sleep and a restroom where I could wash up in the mornings.
Dazy greeted my boss in the lobby every morning with a threatening growl — she was the boss now — and I rolled up a sleeping bag up and kicked it under my desk until time to roll it out again that night.
We lived as refugees for two weeks. I kept a bag of Dazy’s dog food tucked behind my filing cabinet, and I ate whatever food I could scavenge from the few stores that were open, supplemented by vending machine treats when I could find enough change.
Finally, my next door neighbor called me. It was 2 in the morning, and he was crying.
“Where are you?” he moaned.
“I’m at my office,” I replied, my heart gripped in an icy fist. “What’s wrong?”
“The power’s back on,” he cried.
My mind whirled. I knew there were power lines down around my house; was my house on fire? “Why are you crying?” I asked, near tears myself.
“I’m just so happy to be warm,” he sobbed.
Well, this little event of 2022 was nothing like that; nothing like it at all. But it reminded me again of how blessed we are to have a warm place to go when it’s cold, something to eat when we are hungry, strong friends to shove you out when you’re stuck, nice friends to take you where you need to go … and a faithful dog waiting for you when you get there.
