I can never remember whether it’s cold weather or hot weather I hate the most, but at the moment, I’m pretty sure it’s hot weather.
Years ago, when I worked alongside a woman who was one of the last of the southern belles — Ann Whittinghill — our office air conditioner shut down in the middle of a summer heat wave.
I remember flapping my arms and mopping my brow as I panted, “I’m sweatin’ like a dawg!”
Miz Whittinghill cast a cool glance in my direction and primly informed me, “Horses sweat. Men perspire. Ladies glow.”
I snorted. “Well, you might be glowing, but I’m sweatin’.”
I happen to be a rather sweaty person by nature. You read that phrase about sweat dripping off a person. I’m here to tell you, it’s a true thing.
Curiously, our current heatwave is not particularly bothering me, except for the fact that it’s too hot to walk my dog or ride my bike.
I’m not exactly faithful with either one of those activities, but somehow it’s more annoying when it’s not my fault.
Earlier this week, I turned my air conditioner on for the first time this season. Honestly, the only reason I did that is because my dog parked himself in front of the fan, staring at me with beseeching eyes as saliva dripped from his tongue onto the floor.
I set the thermostat on 81. I guess that is the perfect sweet spot between keeping him cool but without freezing me, because he settled himself at my feet with an appreciative sigh and went to sleep, dreaming, no doubt, about life as an Alaskan sled dog.
One little trick I discovered several years ago is that skirts are a lot cooler than jeans, and — somewhat surprisingly — even cooler than shorts. So I wear a lot of skirts in the summertime, but the downside is that it is not always easy to find skirts with pockets, which means I have to find another way to carry my wallet, phone and keys.
For every solution, there is a problem. I think I’ve mentioned that before.
Anyway, I also transition from my long, thick, wool socks to an ankle sock, which sounds like an easy switch but it’s not. It’s hard to find ankle socks with any substance to them. Those thin, silky things that slide down your heel into your shoe are a pain in the … well, heel.
But in the meantime, I am just biding my time and waiting for the heatwave to wash on by. My patio is in the shade in the afternoons and evenings, so I sit out there and imagine there is a breeze, and perhaps there really is.
I close my eyes and remember the scent of lilacs and honeysuckle, fragrances from my childhood, and sometimes there is the delicious aroma wafting over from some unseen neighbor’s grill.
I water the few forlorn little plants that dot my yard, filling the faded watering can at the spigot as my dog leans in close to lap at the stream of cool water.
I pause to fill the shallow pan that serves as a combination bee bath/bird bath/bunny pond, swiping out a film of scum with my thumb.
The water level in the pan goes down every day, but whether that is because the water is evaporating in the heat, or because all the little critters are drinking it, or maybe both, I do not know.
All I know is that I am doing my part to make their world a little more comfortable, a little cooler, and that’s all any of us can do.
