For 26 years, Jenni Warren filled the role of Daviess Fiscal Court clerk.
But Warren recently decided to accept a change of scenery by becoming the new events coordinator for the Daviess County Parks & Recreation Department, which is led by Ross Leigh.
“I was offered the opportunity to take the position for my final year-and-a-half before my retirement,” Warren said.
“I gladly accepted the opportunity to come over and work with Ross.”
In 2020, the Parks & Recreation office moved to 221 Allen St. from what was the Daviess County Operations Center at 2620 Kentucky Highway 81, which is now home to the state Driver Licensing Regional Office that administers REAL-ID-compliant credentials.
At one time, Parks & Recreation had three employees, including Leigh.According to Leigh, the two employees — an administrative assistant and assistant director — moved to other county departments.
“For about 18 months, there has not been anybody else in the Daviess County parks office other than myself,” Leigh said. “And I don’t know how many people realized that.”The county operates four parks — Panther Creek, Horse Fork, Yellow Creek and Stanley — along with the Mattingly Shooting Range and a portion of the David C. Adkisson Greenbelt. Leigh said those facilities, especially the parks, are often used for events such as family reunions, birthdays and weddings, which require scheduling and coordinating.
Leigh said the county implemented the CivicRec online reservation system in an attempt to overcome the lack of manpower within the parks department.
“The county wanted to see what kind of impact that investment was going to make based on the individuals we essentially had in our department,” Leigh said. “It’s been successful; there are a lot of citizens who are using this online system, but they’re not all using it. …Some people don’t like using electronic devices or may not have internet in their homes.”
Warren started the same week as ROMP, which began June 21 at Yellow Creek Park, speeding her learning curve.
Warren said she’s not only looking forward to working with the citizens but also the tourism side to help draw beyond the normal events that take place within the parks.
“The opportunity is very exciting to do something new,” she said.
“I’ve worked with many people throughout the county … and I’m getting to explore the different relationships that I’ve developed mainly as the fiscal court clerk.”
Brooke Hagan, who was already a county employee, has been named fiscal court clerk.
Leigh said Warren brings knowledge about the county that will give her an advantage as events coordinator.
“To be able to have someone like Jenni in this office, who has so many years of contacts and experience working for the elected officials … is a dream,” Leigh said.
