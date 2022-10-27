It’s highly unlikely that you’ll ever see a story about a ghost on top of the front page of any newspaper.
But it happened in Owensboro’s Sunday Inquirer on Sept. 7, 1890.
“Is it a ghost, an apparition or a real woman?” the story asked.
I think a ghost and an apparition are the same thing.
But maybe not back then.
Most of the sightings were between Walnut and Cedar on Third Street, it seems.
The newspaper reported that some were afraid to walk there after dark, although the appearances had been between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Whatever it was, it looked like a woman in a black dress with a veil that hung almost to her knees.
She was said to carry either a long knife — maybe a sword — or a large pistol.
Several people told the reporter that they had had to run for their lives.
The figure, they said, would appear suddenly and disappear just as suddenly.
That story had the town talking.
But two days later, the Owensboro Evening Inquirer reported near the bottom of the front page that the mystery had been solved.
“The Ghost Caught,” the headline read.
More from this section
The story said that Lou Boone, “a woman of the town,” was the culprit.
It reported that people had been “very excited” for the past week to 10 days.
The story said Boone “has a shady reputation.”
I guess that was to explain why she pretended to be a ghost.
It added, “She wouldn’t have to fix up much to make a right good ghost.”
According to the story, a policeman chased Boone into a house.
But she denied that she was who he was chasing.
Maybe the ghost disappeared just inside her door.
Anyway, on Sept. 14, the newspaper reported that the ghost had reappeared at Seventh and Poplar streets.
A week later, there was a story about people chasing the ghost and capturing two hens.
Apparently, it was a shape-shifting ghost.
Anyway, that’s your Halloween story for this year.
And if you’re down in that part of town on Monday night, you might just keep an eye out for the ghost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.