Sitting on my front porch and watching my son, Marty, cut and trim my front yard was a pretty nice and easy thing to do.
It also provoked some interesting memories.
There he was with a self-propelled lawnmower zipping along like the chore was nothing more than a use of time. The gasoline engine mower pulled itself, and all he had to do was tell it where to go.
Up the street, a neighbor was cutting his yard while sitting on a riding mower. Talk about taking advantage of time, engineering and technology.
And maybe I shouldn’t have said that. After all, the poor guy was wearing his arm out turning that steering wheel.
And to think he had to go to all of the trouble of driving that mower out of and back into the garage.
Oh, and did I tell you about that gadget he used to trim his yard?
Amazing! Simply amazing!
Hand-held and body guided. All he had to do was maneuver the machine along the edges of the sidewalk and driveway and the job
was done.
Please allow me to remind you about the old man sitting in that chair on the porch who was suddenly worn to near collapse simply by watching and remembering.
It was some 80 years ago when that man was a small boy, and tending to yards was almost criminal where the yard owners were concerned.
I didn’t know that then, but the passage of time, engineering, technology and sitting on that porch and watching brought it all to reality. I didn’t know that getting dog tired could be brought on by just sitting and watching.
Ever hear of a rotary mower? It was almost like pushing a Sherman tank across a German battlefield during World War ll.
But first things first.
The shotgun house we lived in on East Second Street was owned by a couple of elderly ladies who lived in a very big and very nice home just a couple of houses down the street. They had a big yard, flower gardens, lots of sidewalks to trim and the idea that a 10-year-old boy had nothing better to do than keep that yard in order for the price of 10 cents and two homemade cookies.
The trimming, mind you, had to be done with a pair of scissors.
Oh well. That was 80 years ago, and the blisters on my hands are about to clear up.
