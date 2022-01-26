Audubon Area Community Services is accepting applications for the new Low Income Home Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) Crisis Component through June 1.
The crisis component can assist households up to and including 150% of the federal poverty guidelines who are experiencing a water or wastewater crisis with proof of a disconnect or past due notice, or eviction notice for nonpayment.
The LIWAP Subsidy component enrollment period is also open, as well as for Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Crisis Component.
Funds for LIHEAP are available through March 31 or until funds are depleted.
Those wishing to apply for energy or water assistance may do so by visiting Audubon Area Community Services website at www.Audubon-Area.com and clicking on "Request Assistance."
For more information, call 270-686-1662.
