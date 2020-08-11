An overnight search was continuing Monday afternoon, after a man disappeared when the boat he was on began sinking on the Ohio River.
The incident was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.
Kevin Kelly, spokesman for the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said the boat was about 50 to 75 yards from shore when it began taking on water.
The boat “started taking on water and submerged within 10 to 15 seconds,” Kelly said. Officials had not determined what caused the boat to sink, Kelly said.
Battalion Chief Steve Leonard said the boat was in the water in the area of the Owensboro Convention Center when the incident occurred. Leonard said the boat partially sank, with the tip of the bow out of the water.
Five people were on board.
“The boat didn’t actually sink, but it sank enough that it dropped the occupants into the water,” Leonard said. Owensboro Police Department reports said four of the people in the boat were able to swim to shore, but the fifth, a 20- year-old man, disappeared.
“We responded as a rescue response and started searching the river,” Leonard said. Units from OFD, Daviess County Emergency Management, the American Red Cross, Fish and Wildlife and the a dive team from the Henderson County Fire Department were involved in the search.
The rescue effort was halted at one point overnight by a storm, Leonard said. Late Monday morning, the search was a “recovery” rather than a rescue, Leonard said.
Kelly said witnesses said the group were apparently bow fishing in the river when the incident occurred.
Kelly said the name of the missing person was being withheld until Fish and Wildlife officials had more information.
Kelly would only say the man is 20 years old and is from the Whitesville area.
“The search is ongoing,” Kelly said.
