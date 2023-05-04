After serving one year as interim preschool coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools, Debbie Wathen will take on the role in a permanent capacity starting in the 2023-24 school year.
Wathen will be based out of Hager Preschool alongside Dr. Jennifer Scarbrough, who will be the assistant preschool coordinator after also having filled the role on an interim basis.
Wathen, who has worked in the preschool sector for more than 20 years within the district, said “it’s exciting” to officially be appointed to the role.
“I’m really excited … about the opportunity to continue working with this excellent team of teachers and staff ...,” she said. “They go above and beyond to meet the needs of students and accelerate their learning.”
“Debbie has worked more than two decades with early learners, and when Hager staff was asked recently about qualities they were looking for in the next leader, staff loudly advocated for someone with knowledge and experience in the preschool space,” said Dr. Matthew Constant, OPS superintendent, in a release. “Debbie definitely has that knowledge and passion.”
Wathen spent 4.5 years teaching preschool when Hager opened before moving to elementary education, primarily teaching third grade and fourth grade at Cravens and Foust elementary schools, respectively, for two years each.
Wathen eventually moved into a curriculum role at Foust Elementary School and served in that capacity for about 13 years for kindergarten through fifth-grade students, where she found the importance of early intervention.
“My passion was always to provide early intervention,” she said, “because I knew (it) would (better) prepare children for kindergarten ....”
Before moving into the interim position, Wathen served as the assistant preschool director, overseeing the day-to-day operations for the district.
During her interim tenure, Wathen said she and the staff began work on its multi-tiered system of supports (MTSS) and plans to continue “identifying children with needs and putting services in place” while working with all involved as effectively as possible in the upcoming school year.
“(Continuing) to support the teachers and the families in preparing our young children for the future is my goal,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.