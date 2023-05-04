After serving one year as interim preschool coordinator for Owensboro Public Schools, Debbie Wathen will take on the role in a permanent capacity starting in the 2023-24 school year.

Wathen will be based out of Hager Preschool alongside Dr. Jennifer Scarbrough, who will be the assistant preschool coordinator after also having filled the role on an interim basis.

