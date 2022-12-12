Mayor Tom Watson and City Commissioner Mark Castlen said they still have concerns about the proposed transient boat dock scheduled to be built on the riverfront.
But Watson said he anticipates the project will go forward, and will be funded later this month when commissioners approve a ordinance to bond the boat dock and other major city projects.
City commissioner voted 3-2 previously to go forward with the boat dock project, which has an estimated cost of $9.5 million. Castlen said Friday he has doubts the boat dock will have an affect on drawing visitors from the river to downtown.
“I told (commissioners), ‘we need a boat dock, We just don’t need a $9.5 million debt on a boat dock,’ ” Castlen said. “I felt not all the options were reviewed in depth, and this was pre-planned.”
Castlen said numbers he received from Paducah officials about their transient boat dock, and from officials at the lock and dams at Cannelton and Newburgh, suggested Owensboro would receive little traffic from the boat dock.
The Paducah dock had 863 rental nights, where boaters rented a slip to stay overnight, Castlen said.
Castlen said the estimated revenue at the Paducah dock for the year was about $65,000, although he didn’t have the exact figure.
Paducah’s dock would be more attractive to boaters due to its location than Owenboro, Castlen said.
Paducah is at the junction of the Ohio and Tennessee rivers. Castlen said he was told boat activity through the locks is mostly local, so most boaters wouldn’t be traveling from the lock to Owensboro.
Paducah is also near Land Between the Lakes, Castlen said. “We don’t have the draw” of Paducah, he said.
“I said, ‘how many transients do you estimate annually?’ ” and both (officials at the locks) said probably between 10 to 15 annually,” Castlen said.
Castlen said he would prefer partnering with a private entity that could put in their own dock, and allocate city funds to other projects, particularly a new senior center.
“We have some many more projects where that money could make a big difference for the community,” Castlen said.
A 2014 study done by a consultant said a transient boat dock on the river would have an yearly economic impact of $716,000. At that time, the boat dock was estimated to cost $6 million, with $2 million of that coming from a federal grant.
The city applied for federal dollars for the dock this year, but the grant was not approved.
Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock said there are 7,000 registered boats in the region according to information from the county property valuation administrator’s office and from Vanderburgh County, along with another 1,400 documented boats in Louisville.
The Owensboro dock would have fueling facilities, and would be the only permanent fueling station on an 80-mile stretch of the river between the Cannelton and Newburgh locks, Hancock said.
The dock would have income from fuel sales, Hancock said, and that “with the volume (of traffic) we see on the river and going through the locks, we will see overnight stays as well.”
The dock will likely draw boating events where boaters will need to fuel, Hancock said, and will be a place where people from large river boats can have direct access to downtown, Hancock said. Currently, large river boats dock at English Park and the passengers are bussed downtown, Hancock said.
Commissioners Jeff Sanford and Bob Glenn, and Mayor Pro Tem Larry Maglinger, all support the boat dock.
Maglinger said previously the original downtown masterplan included access to the river, and that consultants urged city officials to construct a boat dock if they chose not to build a marina.
A dock “will bring the tourism we once had with the Executive Inn,” Maglinger said in August.
Glenn said in August a boat dock would also be city amenity that “enhances the the attractiveness of our community” and could draw people to move to the city.
Watson said commissioners will vote to approve the bond ordinance for the boat dock, indoor sports complex and other projects at its later this month.
That ordinance has already had first reading, so can’t be amended. Putting off the bond ordinance would likely cost the city money later if interest rates change, Watson said.
“It’s best to get the best rate you can,” Watson said, and that, “if you wait too long and Fed raises the rate, it could be quite a bit of money.”
Watson said a concern is, if the project cost later is expected to exceed $9.5 million, some features might have to be removed from the plan to lower the cost.
Watson said he expects the project will go forward.
“The boat has left the dock,” Watson said.
