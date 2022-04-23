City Mayor Tom Watson said Friday the city is serious about replacing the aging senior citizens center with hopes of having a plan to present in the near future.

Commissioners expressed support for a new facility for seniors earlier this week. At Tuesday’s City Commission meeting, during a discussion of a proposed transient boat dock, Watson said he opposed a dock unless something was also done about the senior center.

The senior center is located at 1650 W. Second St. in a former elementary school that became the Elizabeth Munday Center. It’s now called the Senior Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.

Watson said Friday city officials want to move forward with a plan.

“It has been promised by previous administrations,” Watson said. “We are probably a month away” from having a proposal, he said.

“We are going to work really hard to get something done,” Watson said. “I can’t speak to the exact way we are doing it, because it involves other entities, but we are making a concerted effort to get the program rolling.”

Center Director Becky Barnhart said a plan for a new center “has been discussed for a long time.”

Barnhart said the former school building has been modified, but was not constructed with seniors in mind.

“I don’t know if the original plan in 1982 was to have the seniors here this long,” Barnhart said.

The building has one entrance accessible to people with disabilities.

The city surveyed seniors to determine what amenities they wanted in a center, Barnhart said. Barnhart said amenities include green space outside, rooms for adult education classes and an exercise place for seniors who participate in the “silver sneakers” program.

“We don’t have a room with a proper floor to do exercises,” she said.

Later, Barnhart said, “It’s certainly past time the seniors got a new facility.”

Watson said officials have to “work on getting funding together” and having a plan that accommodates the Meals on Wheels program, which is also housed at the senior center.

Barnhart said it would be costly to try to rehabilitate the building.

“I think we just need a facility that is ... friendly and efficient and engaging, and that is more multi-use than we have now,” Barnhart said. “It would be great to be in a more central location, because we draw seniors from all over the county.”

