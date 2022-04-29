Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson is supporting several candidates running for Daviess Fiscal Court seats in next month’s Republican primary, including having donated to the campaigns of two county commissioner candidates and judge-executive candidate Reid Haire.

Meanwhile, Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Thursday he is not endorsing any candidates and cannot discuss how he will vote. But state campaign finance records show Mattingly has donated to candidates running for commission seats, as well as to judge-executive candidate Charlie Castlen.

Watson discussed his support for Haire and for eastern county candidate Matt Fitzgerald, central district candidate Michael Norman King and western district candidate Chris Castlen earlier this week.

Campaign donation reports are required to be filed by candidates to the state Registry of Election Finance. According to the last finance report on the registry’s website, Watson has made contributions to Haire, King and Castlen’s campaigns, as well as to sheriff candidate Brad Youngman.

The Registry of Election Finance records show Mattingly has contributed to some campaigns, including those of judge-executive candidate Charlie Castlen and commission candidates Larry Conder and Matt Fitzgerald.

Next month’s Republican primary will decide who wins the seats for western and eastern district county commissioner, because no Democratic candidates filed to run in those races. Other races, including the race for sheriff, county clerk and property valuation administrator, will also be decided by the primary.

The winners of the GOP primary for judge-executive and central county commissioner will face Democrats in the fall: Either Haire, Charlie Castlen or Will Mounts will face Democrat Bruce Kunze in November for judge-executive, while the Republican winner in the central county commission primary will face Democrat Tyler Sagardoy in the fall.

Watson said he is interested in the county races because he wants city and county governments to be able to work together.

“After being mayor for 10 years and having sporadic work with the county officials, it’s incumbent on my to try to find candidates with like minds, where we may not always agree, but will be able to sit down and talk about issues,” Watson said.

Of his support for Fitzgerald, King and Chris Castlen, Watson said, “I have talked with these (candidates) and am very impressed with them.

“I know it’s going out on a cliff if one or two of them lose, but I felt it is necessary, instead of sitting on the sidelines. I wanted to give them my support, and in turn, I hope we will have the opportunity to work on things we can both benefit from.”

Haire was judge-executive from 1999 to 2010. Watson said: “I have had a very good relationship with him when I was mayor and he was judge-executive.”

The two didn’t agree on everything, Watson said.

“That’s the best thing about politics, you can agree to disagree without being disagreeable,” Watson said about Haire.

Watson, who is not up for reelection this year, said he would not be taking a position on the race for Owensboro City Commission.

“No, I probably won’t; that’s too close to home, it’s a little too close for comfort,” Watson said. “I’ll let the (city candidates) speak for themselves.”

In addition to Castlen’s campaign for judge-executive, Mattingly has contributed to George Wathen for western district county commissioner, Fitzgerald in the eastern district commission race, central district candidate Larry Conder, sheriff candidate Barry Smith and county clerk candidate Leslie McCarty.

Mattingly said how he decides who to vote for is private.

“At this time, I am not endorsing anyone,” he said.

Charlie Castlen and Wathen are current commissioners, and Mattingly said he has confidence in their abilities.

“The two commissioners who are running for spots in county government are well-qualified for those positions,” Mattingly said.

Mattingly said, as of now, he would not say who he would support.

“Typically, this used to be generally true, in primaries, you let the primary play out,” he said.

