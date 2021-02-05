Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson and Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly said Thursday they have confidence in the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport Board after its manager and a board member were involved in controversies days apart last month.
On Jan. 28, airport director Robert Barnett Jr., 47, was charged with impersonating a police officer, a Class D felony, in connection with a Jan. 22 incident where Barnett allegedly claimed to be a law enforcement officer to a Daviess County sheriff’s deputy.
A report of the incident states a deputy was called to Barnett’s home around 10:30 p.m. Jan. 22, to a report of a disturbance. Reports say the caller told the deputy Barnett was intoxicated and was threatening violence.
Reports say the deputy found Barnett in his bed and “could tell immediately that Robert was intoxicated.” Reports say Barnett cursed at the deputy and “told this deputy he was a Warren County sheriff deputy and he knew this deputy’s boss and would be contacting them.”
The deputy told Barnett that people in the house let him in because they “feared for their safety.” Reports say Barnett “pulled out a sheriff deputy badge, flashed it at this deputy and advised this deputy he was a Warren County sheriff deputy.
“(Barnett) stated he knew Mitch McConnell, the Judge-Executive and the Daviess County Sheriff ... (and) told this deputy I was on his ‘list,’ ” reports say.
Those inside the home, along with a family friend who had arrived on the scene, told the deputy Barnett is “constantly showing his badge, claiming he is a sheriff’s deputy and threatening people with who he knows,” the report says.
A press release on Jan. 28 said an investigation “revealed that Barnett is not a sworn law enforcement officer with any local or state agency at this time.”
The airport board went into closed session Tuesday on a personnel matter, presumably about Barnett, but took no action. The airport board is scheduled to have a second closed session to discuss personnel at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
In late January, the airport board was also in the news when board member Ted Lolley resigned after he made a comment about Vice President Kamala Harris, calling her “Vice whore” in a Facebook post.
Lolley resigned from the airport board and two other boards on Jan. 21, after the comment, which Lolley deleted, made its way across the community and attracted the attention of city and county officials.
County Commissioner Charlie Castlen has been appointed to fill Lolley’s board seat. City and county government appoint members of the airport board.
Thursday morning, Watson said after making appointments, he allows boards to manage their affairs.
“Once they get on the board, I don’t micromanage them,” Watson said, adding, “I have all the confidence in the world in Madison Silvert,” the airport board chairman.
“I’m confident Madison will do the right thing, as we’ll move on from there,” Watson said. “... I have confidence in the people I appoint, and I expect them to do the job.”
Watson said he was notified the board was holding a closed session, and said if board members need to discuss issues with him, “they know my door is open.”
When Mattingly was asked if he had concerns, he said he could have no comment, but added, “We appoint the board members, the board members select the director, and it’s up to them to settle the issue. We appoint board members, and have confidence they will do what’s right. ... I’m not going to second-guess them.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.