After nearly half a century in practice fitting patients with prosthetic limbs and orthotic devices, Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson is ready to retire.
Watson, owner of Watson’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab, said he sold the business his April. Watson stayed on, but with an option to retire on 45 days notice.
Watson said he informed the company that purchased the business of his intention to retire on Nov. 9.
“It’s just time,” Watson said Tuesday. “I’m 71 years old. I’ve been blessed with being able to take care of people for 50 years.”
Watson took over what became Tom Watson’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Lab in 1976 from his mentor Ronnie Snell, who owned 11 orthopedic shops in Kentucky and Tennessee. Snell opened an Owensboro location and put Watson in charge, Watson said in a previous interview with the Messenger-Inquirer.
The Owensboro office was sold to two different companies before Watson and his wife, Barbara, bought it in 1981.
The business specializes in fitting artificial limbs and orthotic braces, and working with patients with their new limbs. In addition to the Owensboro lab, Watson is on the staff of several hospitals, and travels to other cities for work.
“I’ve dedicated a long time to this and I have loved 99% of it,” Watson said. “I still love taking care of people, and seeing them walk for the first time.”
Watson said as he retires, his son, Jeffery Scott Phelps, a certified prosthetist and orthotist, will run the practice. Phelps previously worked at the business and left for a time, but has returned.
“Now that Jeff is back, I feel the time is right,” Watson said.
Watson, who is in his third term as mayor, has three more years left in his term. Watson said he is planning on setting up an office where he can meet with people. “Sometimes, people want to meet away from City Hall,” Watson said.
Watson said he does not anticipate taking on more beyond the duties he already has as mayor, adding that he wants to spend more time with his family.
“My wonderful wife has shared me” with work at the business and with city business, Watson said. “She has earned a little bit of my time. She’s my best friend.”
Watson said the family has a place in Florida, and that they have invitations pending from friends across the country.
“I’ve got friends from the prosthetics industry, and most of them have been retired for several years,” Watson said. “When the word got out, I got a lot of texts: “now you have to come to Austin’ ” and other places, Watson said.
Watson said being retired from work will give him more time to be in touch with staff at City Hall. Watson said he has some “separation anxiety” about retiring from his career.
But “there will be plenty to do,” he said. “...I’m looking forward to waking up and doing what I want to do.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
