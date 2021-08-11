Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson said Tuesday the city should study ways to make downtown events more accessible to the elderly and people with disabilities, particularly when streets are closed.
When the “Great Race” classic car event came to Veteran’s Boulevard in June, Watson said he saw an elderly couple struggling to get from a parking garage to the event.
“We have got to look at, at some point in time, a way to have a park in place or a park and ride,” Watson said. People who are elderly or disabled “are not having the opportunity to enjoy the riverfront,” Watson said.
Watson said the city should look at ways to provide parking for the elderly and people with disabilities during downtown events, such as at a church parking lot.
“I would even approach (Owensboro Health) about using their old parking garage (on Parrish Avenue), and have a trolley running back and forth,” Watson said.
“There’s a lot of people with a mobility issue that can’t enjoy our parks when we have events, because you can’t get there,” Watson said. “... I think we need to at least have a discussion about how to move people with mobility issues closer to events.”
Watson, who has a prosthetic leg from a workplace accident in 1970, asked city pubic works staff members to look into the issue, and said he would volunteer to assist.
“I don’t think we ever considered the fact that for somebody with a walker or somebody in a wheelchair, how difficult it is to get to where the action is,” Watson said. “... If we’re going to be a community for all people, it’s at least worth having a discussion.”
Watson said officials should put some options in place to see if they are used by people who otherwise couldn’t come downtown. City residents with disabilities or mobility issues helped pay for the riverfront, but “they can’t enjoy it,” Watson said.
In other business Tuesday, Community Development Director Abby Shelton presented four names for city commissioners to choose from for the northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area.
The Northwest NRSA stretches form Walnut Street to Ewing Street, and from Fifth Street to the riverfront.
The city is investing local dollars, and has access to federal funds, for grant programs for people to refurbish existing homes and rental properties, to build new homes and for beautification.
The goal is to provide low- to moderate-income residents living in the city’s northwest neighborhood with increased services through beautification of homeowner and commercial properties.
Shelton told commissioners the city has allocated $189,000 from its Community Catalyst Grant dollars to projects, which resulted in $478,693 in private investments into properties.
Shelton said the city received 34 responses from a naming contest launched in May.
The staff recommended four finalists: The Distillery Quarter; Riverview Run; Dublin Village; and Riverview.
City commissioners will consider the names and make a final determination in the near future.
