Tina Reynolds of Greenville started a candle shop nearly a year ago and has seen success both in-person and online.
Reynolds, owner of VII Candle Company, and her husband, Brian Reynolds, were inspired to go into the business when they saw a woman selling candles at a craft fair.
When they researched a candle they liked, Reynolds said they found more than just the scent they were looking for.
“It was an open book to the world of candle making,” Reynolds said.
She said they bought a candle-making kit and started on a kitchen stove.
They began selling candles to family members and friends, and eventually started an Etsy shop. Word began to spread about the candles.
“It grew way faster than we ever expected,” she said.
The candles are made with all-natural soy and cotton wicks.
Reynolds said they enjoy doing custom blends of different fragrances.
“There was a lot of homework we had to do before the candles were safe and sellable,” she said.
Madison Woodall, a friend of the Reynoldses’ daughter and a sophomore at Muhlenberg County High School, expressed interest in helping with the candle shop.
“She was just the sweetest 16-year-old we ever could have met,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said Woodall was a massive help when she was out after giving birth to her fourth child.
“She’s been a blessing,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds said her and her husband are fans of country legend Johnny Cash, so they decided to make a candle inspired by Cash and his wife, June Carter Cash, called “Johnny and June.”
The candle is a blend of cotton and wildflower and is one of their most popular blends. Reynolds calls it their “masterpiece.”
Reynolds said with the one-year anniversary of her shop coming up, she plans to continue expanding her Greenville shop.
She said her first candle collection, called Farmhouse, will always be a staple of her product line.
“No matter where the economy takes us, we’re always going to offer that very first candle at the same price for as long as we possibly can,” Reynolds said. “It’s a reminder of where we got started.”
The VII Candle Company is at 109 North Main St. in Greenville.
Their website can be found at
