The city of Owensboro plans to start installing “wayfinder signs” across the city early next year to guide visitors to destinations.
City officials have discussed placing signs directing people to attractions in the past. But officials said Tuesday they plan to solicit bids for a contractor to create the signs in January.
“The wayfinding signs have been on the docket for a while,” Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock told commissioners Tuesday afternoon. “We finally got to the point where we could make some headway.”
The signs will direct tourists to specific destinations, such as parks, museums and other attractions.
The state has placed brown wayfinder signs, but the state has stopped the practice, engineering tech Hunter Ragan told commissioners.
The state no longer maintains its existing signs, Ragan said.
“The state is now encouraging each community to develop and adopt its own wayfinder signage program,” he said.
The plan presented Tuesday calls for signs up be placed along U.S. 60 and on other highways leading into the city, Ragan said.
The state regulates where the signs can be placed and the color of the signs. No more than three locations can be listed on any one sign.
The plan is to install 42 signs, including multiple signs downtown.
The “primary signs” will be placed at entrances to the city, while “secondary signs” will highlight attractions in the area of the sign. Multiple signs will also be placed downtown, and state wayfinding signs will be replaced by city signs, Ragan said.
Ragan said businesses can’t sponsor the signs.
“You have to limit it to the destinations” as opposed to including a corporate logo, Ragan said. “You don’t want to create distractions for the driver. There’s only so much time a driver is able to take in information as they are driving.”
