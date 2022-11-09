The city of Owensboro plans to start installing “wayfinder signs” across the city early next year to guide visitors to destinations.

City officials have discussed placing signs directing people to attractions in the past. But officials said Tuesday they plan to solicit bids for a contractor to create the signs in January.

