A friend who had retired earlier than I had warned me to be prepared for an unsettled period of transition.
You will find yourself at loose ends, they said.
You will feel like you’ve lost your sense of identity, they said.
You will feel anxious and unproductive, they said.
You will feel aimless and bored, they said.
Hah.
I adapted to retirement by the time I drove out of my workplace parking lot for the last time.
But that’s not to say I haven’t noticed a lot of differences.
I have.
And most of them have been good.
No longer obligated to rise according to the insistent tones of an alarm clock in the wee hours of the morning, nor go to bed early enough to balance that, I relish the luxury of waking up whenever I happen to wake up — and having the choice to either get up if I want to, or rolling over to go back to sleep.
I go to bed when I’m tired, or whenever I’ve finished that last chapter, or whenever the movie on television has reached its happy ending.
And if that schedule isn’t sufficient, I really enjoy the freedom of taking an afternoon nap.
I eat what, when and if I want.
Breakfast is almost always either oatmeal or Cheerios, because that’s what I like, but sometimes I meet up with a buddy at a local diner for eggs, bacon and toast. Or, if I am feeling especially generous with myself, I might stroll into the Rolling Pin and buy a couple of chocolate Long Johns, one to enjoy right away and the other to save for the next day.
Lunch might be a sandwich, or a salad, or a bowl of soup. It might be a handful of almonds, a slice of cheese and a few grapes. Or — who knows? — it might be that leftover Long John.
I turn on my favorite radio station and play along with a daily contest, which I never win, but that could change any day now. I read the Messenger-Inquirer, browse summaries from the Buffalo News, the New York Times and The Associated Press, and check updates on a couple of websites and apps.
Somewhere in the midst of all this, I glance at my virtual calendar to see what appointments might be on the schedule for the day. Lunch with a friend is always a highlight. Any kind of medical appointment is kind of a dud, but an important and necessary one because I want to stay strong and healthy enough to enjoy my great life for a long time.
Best of all are the days I’ve been asked to pick up one of the grandkids after school, which usually means snacks, games, crafts and experiments.
Otherwise, my days are spent puttering around with my hobbies, walking my dog, or — now that the weather has finally warmed up — sitting in the rocking chair on my front porch or lounging in the lawn chair on my patio.
And that’s where I was the other day when I noticed the first little leaves on my Rose of Sharon bush. Every year, I worry that my bush has died over the winter and will not come back to life, because all the other bushes in the neighborhood are already in full bloom while this one is still stark and empty.
But each year, on a schedule all its own and unknown to me, my pretty little bush comes back to life, and the fat bumblebees lazily explore its buds, waiting — like me — for the pink blossoms to appear later this season.
“Take your time, little bush,” I whisper. Because yes, I talk to my bush. “Grow in your own time — just like me.”
