It was just before rainfall Monday morning that community members came together into the Owensboro High School gymnasium ready to make the trek to Brescia University as part of the community’s tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
The event, which was hosted by Brescia, in partnership with the Owensboro Human Relations Commission, started with a community march followed by a celebration for Dr. King.
Signs with phrases like “Love is not a color,” “Live the dream” and “We may encounter many defeats, but we must not be defeated” made its way down Frederica Street to the Taylor Lecture Hall on Brescia’s campus for the “Celebrating Black History & Unity in Our Community” event.
For Jaklyn Hill, executive director of the OHRC, being able to see the community come together is a success in itself.
“It’s a powerful day,” Hill said. “You get excited, you get nervous — but good nerves.”
Hill was happy to see younger people coming out to the event this year wanting to participate.
“I’ve had three or four people coming up to me (saying), ‘Look at all these young people. Look at all these teenagers. Look at all these kids, because they are the ones who get the day off,” Hill said. “... And these kids chose to come out on their extra-long weekend, on their fun-free Monday and be part of this.”
Hill feels the event, especially the march, gives them a way to “connect the lessons that they’ve learned” about the March on Washington and the civil rights movement “with action.”
“This is more of a physical reminder of what they went through,” she said. “They’re marching and they’re thinking about the civil rights movement; they’re thinking about MLK and they’re kind of connecting what they’re doing currently to what they’ve learned about. ...I think it forms a better connection in their brains between what they actually did during the civil rights movement.”
During the celebration at Brescia, Chris Singleton, keynote speaker and former minor league baseball player that was drafted by the Chicago Cubs, took to the podium to discuss his message of “love is stronger than hate” that came about after the death of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, who was murdered along with eight other African Americans at Mother Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, in June 2015.
Dylann Roof, a white supremacist, was convicted in 2016 of the murders.
Singleton emphasized the importance of forgiveness being real in his heart.
“I forgave my mother’s killer because I realized there was a higher power putting it on my heart,” he said. “I think about forgiveness and just my faith lets me believe when Jesus was on the cross and said, ‘Father, forgive them, for they have not known what they do.’ ”
While Singleton’s mother’s killer “never said ‘sorry’ once,” he said he doesn’t need it “when I have forgiven him.”
“Forgiveness doesn’t always mean it’s always going to be sunshine and rainbows — that’s not practical forgiveness. Forgiveness for me is saying, ‘OK, even though somebody has wronged me, if I hold a grudge for the rest of my life — this person has won.’ ”
Singleton also spoke about his mission of unity and what it means to him and as a collective.
“Unity doesn’t mean that we listen to the same music; we don’t wear the same clothes; we all don’t have to believe in the exact same thing,” he said. “Unity for me is seeing somebody, and despite what they look like, where they’re from, what they’re first language is — we have a certain level of respect for every single human being.
“Unity is saying, ‘Hey, regardless of what’s somebody’s stance is, I know that they’ve got a story behind theirs just like I have a story behind mine.’ We all have stories.”
