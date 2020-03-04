Expect an announcement in a couple of weeks about a major downtown event that will run six weeks in the winter, Fred Reeves and David Johnson told We Are Downtown members Tuesday night.
The two own A+ Leadership, which the city hired to create a plan to bring more residential living to downtown.
Reeves said $160,000 has already been raised for the event.
“It will be significant,” he said.
Debi Ford, a former chairwoman of the downtown booster group, said, “We want to keep our downtown growing. We want to be a strong voice for downtown. Empty buildings don’t help any of us.”
About 20 people attended the organization’s first meeting in two years.
Reeves said a healthy downtown needs people to work, play and live.
Owensboro has the first two, he said.
But after decades of talking about getting more people to live downtown, the numbers are still small.
Reeves said he and Johnson consider downtown to be the area between Ninth Street and the Ohio River, Walnut Street and Clay Street.
Affordable living for downtown, he said, would mean rents between $800 and $1,100 a month.
That would be affordable for new college graduates, Reeves said.
Johnson said Owensboro’s brand is bluegrass and that needs to be emphasized for the whole city.
“Other cities have riverfronts,” he said. “Other cities have convention centers. But we have the only world-class bluegrass museum with regular entertainment.”
Bluegrass, Johnson said, is “our flag. But we can have other secondary flags.”
He said the city is working on a downtown walking trail that would start at the RiverPark Center and end in the Second Street business district.
John Condray, a partner in The Pub on Second, which is scheduled to open this spring, suggested that the city close Second Street downtown from Friday evening to Sunday morning to make it more walkable for events.
Johnson told the group to come up with three ideas that it really wants to push and take them to the Owensboro City Commission.
And he told them to keep going back to commission meetings until they get those things done.
The meeting was in an empty building at 126 W. Second St.
Rosemary Conder, who owns the building with her husband, Larry Conder, said many downtown storefronts are empty and dark.
She suggested that We Are Downtown members spread the word about available places to rent downtown.
We Are Downtown was formed in December 2007 by a group of downtown merchants to “market, promote and develop” the core area.
It became dormant two years ago when the city took over most of the promotions that it was doing.
Ford said the group plans to start monthly meetings and take back those promotions.
She said the name of the organization may change to Downtown Owensboro.
That way, Ford said, it could use DO as a promotional tool — DO dining, DO shopping etc.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.