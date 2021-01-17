A year ago, We Are Downtown, a downtown booster group formed in 2007, was beginning to reorganize after being dormant for two years.
It met once to begin planning events to bring more shoppers downtown — and then the coronavirus pandemic hit.
“We hope to get back rolling again this year,” Debi Ford, the last chairwoman of the group, said recently. “We had just begun to work on a plan when all this mess started and put a halt to everything.”
She said, “With so many new businesses joining our downtown family, we really want to get the group active again. I’ve been looking at things that downtown areas in other cities are doing to get ideas on directions we should take.”
Ford said, “We need to decide what we want to do. Are there events we could put on? There’s so much potential. We want to do something a little unique and different.”
She said, “The bridge lights are so beautiful. That’s a reason for people to come downtown. I hope we can start doing things in the spring or summer.”
Ford said, “We group text all the time for ideas.”
She said, “We have three new bars and three retail stores new in 2020. We lost two retails, but it wasn’t because they failed. They’re just moving.”
On Thursday, Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller announced plans to open Brasher’s Little Nashville, a bar and entertainment venue at 123 W. Second St. in the spring.
That should bring even more traffic into downtown.
“I’m quite happy with the new things we have and Scott Jagoe buying the Acme Best Chemicals Building,” Ford said. “He’ll do something good there. With all that’s been happening in 2020, downtown has done great.”
The organization was formed in December 2007 by a group of downtown merchants to “market, promote and develop” the core area.
That was just before the Executive Inn Rivermont, western Kentucky’s largest hotel, closed its doors on June 9, 2008.
A decade later, the city took over most of the promotions that the organization was doing.
Now, Ford wants the group to resume its monthly meetings and take back those promotions.
Although the organization hasn’t begun working yet, downtown merchants have joined forces in the past year on several promotions to bring shoppers downtown.
Ford said earlier that the name of the organization may change to Downtown Owensboro.
That way, she said, it could use DO as a promotional tool — DO dining, DO shopping etc.
