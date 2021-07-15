We could use a cuddly curmudgeon again.

If you’re old enough to remember the tune to “The Ballad of Davy Crockett,” then sing along.
‘’Well, Ol’ Col. Davie is back in town
He’s mighty proud of what he’s found
A county that’s blessed and a city that’s sound
Hard-workin’ people and friendships abound.
Davie, Davie Owens
Owensboro’s favor-ite son.’’
I’ve seen a lot of fun stuff in my (almost) half-century in Owensboro, and Col. Davie ranks among the best.
In 1976, what was then the Owensboro-Daviess County Chamber of Commerce decided that Owensboro needed a mascot for ceremonial affairs.
At first, they thought about a catfish — to celebrate our river heritage.
But Col. Davie won out.
He was (future mayor) David Adkisson’s first big contribution to the city.
He was a bear — a really old bear — who supposedly was already living here in the late 1790s when Bill Smeathers drifted up the Buffalo Road from Fort Hartford to build what was allegedly the first cabin at the Big Yellow Banks.
Col. Davie was to be to Owensboro and Daviess County what Uncle Sam is to the United States, what Mickey Mouse is to Walt Disney World, we were told.
He was described as somebody lovable, someone you could admire.
He was the old Southern congressman, a cuddly curmudgeon.
A bear in a big top hat and frock coat, carrying an oversized umbrella.
And finally, with great fanfare, on Sept. 22, 1976, Col. Davie arrived in Owensboro, riding on the Delta Queen.
At 4:30 p.m., some 30 minutes late, the Delta Queen came around the bend, playing the “Ballad of Davie Owens” on its calliope.
Two hundred or so people waited on the riverfront.
Temperatures were in the 70s, and the sun was shining in a bright blue sky.
There were kids in colonial costumes.
Confederate re-enactors were there with two cannons that they fired to welcome Col. Davie.
(There were some suspicions that they were shooting at him, but they denied it.)
When the boat docked and Col. Davie came down the gangplank, hundreds of kids rushed to hug him.
He was a sensation for a couple of years.
Everywhere you turned, Col. Davie was there.
But for some reason, he disappeared in the early ‘80s, and nobody ever saw him again.
After 40 years in exile, it’s high time we brought him back.
We could use a cuddly curmudgeon again.
