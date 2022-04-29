Kentucky will never again be a flyover state, Gov. Andy Beshear told the Kentucky Association for Economic Development on Thursday at the Owensboro Convention Center.

“We have arrived,” he said, referring to two of the largest investments in state history. “If they make fun of our accents, we’ll take their jobs.”

He was referring to Ford Motor Company’s decision to build two plants in Hardin County at a cost of $5.8 billion to make electric vehicle batteries and a Japanese technology company’s plans to build a $2 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Bowling Green.

The first will create 5,000 jobs and the second, 2,000 jobs.

Beshear used the occasion to formally sign House Bill 745, which establishes a site development program for future factories.

“We are living in a very exciting time,” he said.

It was Beshear’s first visit to Owensboro as governor. The coronavirus pandemic hit three months after he took office and shut down travel in the state.

He drew a standing ovation from the crowd and was interrupted several times with applause.

“How excited are you to be in economic development in Kentucky right now?” the governor asked.

He said 2021 was “the greatest year for economic development in the history of Kentucky.”

He said in a typical year the state sees $5.5 billion in projects that employ 7,500 people.

In a good year, Beshear said, it sees $7 billion to $7.5 billion and 9,000 jobs.

But 2021, he said, saw $11.2 billion in investments and 18,000 jobs.

“We’re helping world-class company after world-class company locate in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “We’re seeing an economy on fire.”

So far this year, Beshear said, the state has seen $3.4 billion worth of economic development announcements that will create more than 6,000 jobs.

“The supply chain has never been more important,” he said. “Companies are wanting their suppliers not only in the same state with them, but in the same region.”

That should lead to more development, Beshear said.

He said California is seeing water shortages, but Kentucky, which he said “floods 52 weeks a year,” has plenty for companies that need it.

Kentucky, Beshear said, has the potential to be a Top 10 economy among the 50 states.

