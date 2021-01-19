2020 saw a catastrophic failure in Americans’ relationships with each other and the government, OJ Oleka, president of the Association of Independent Kentucky Colleges and Universities, told a Martin Luther King Jr. Day gathering at Kentucky Wesleyan College on Monday evening.
It was a year that saw nearly 400,000 deaths from COVID-19 and saw thousands more lose their jobs, he said.
Oleka, founder of AntiRacismKy, a bipartisan coalition working to end institutional racism, said many Americans who can’t work from home are risking their lives “and the lives of those they love” daily to go to work and support their families.
2020 also saw “a summer of racial awakening,” he said, “in every state and the District of Columbia.”
Black communities, Oleka said, “are questioning if they matter.”
And 2021 has brought a “winter of electoral discontent,” Oleka said, and “an insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.”
But, he said, “We must move forward.”
Oleka quoted King, saying that darkness cannot drive out darkness — only light can.
“Only together can we move forward,” the son of Nigerian immigrants told the small socially distanced crowd and those watching online.
Racial injustice should not be a partisan issue, Oleka said, noting that every member of the Kentucky Senate signed on to support ways to end racial injustice.
“We must be on a path to move this country forward,” he said.
King, Oleka said, “was one of the GOATs — Greatest of All Time — of America.”
He said King was the greatest American of the 20th century as Abraham Lincoln was the greatest of the 19th century.
Mob rule, Oleka said, is a threat to every American.
He told the audience that “every single person in this room has the opportunity to be great.”
The former math teacher said his goal is to help wipe out poverty.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
