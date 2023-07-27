From time to time, local officials have said how much they would like to see a floating restaurant downtown as a draw for tourists.
A lot of people don’t remember, but we had one once.
Nearly 70 years ago.
For about eight months.
She was built in the boatyards in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and launched in 1923 as the “Cape Girardeau.”
She was a packet boat then, carrying passengers up and down the rivers.
Thirty years later, in 1953, a group of local investors — Sy Clark, Dr. Jack Blackstone, Randy Atherton, Dr. John S. Oldham, Dr. B.H. Warren and J.R. Miller — formed Neptune Enterprises and bought the steamboat with plans to turn it into a riverfront restaurant.
By then, she had been known as the “Gordon C. Greene” and then the “Sarah Lee.”
And in October 1953, the “Sarah Lee” arrived in Owensboro.
She was immediately renamed “The Sternwheeler,” which referred to the 22-foot-wide paddlewheel on her stern.
The owners said they planned to spend $100,000 — worth about $1.5 million today — to get her ready for fine dining.
Plans called for dining rooms to be named “Texas Deck,” “Stern Room” and “Mark Twain Room.”
The main dining room would seat 350, they said.
And a dozen smaller, private dining rooms would be available.
More from this section
There was even to be a stone barbecue pit on board.
She was 250 feet long and had two smokestacks.
The boat had played a small part in “Gone With The Wind” in 1939 and, some said, “Steamboat Round the Bend” in 1935.
While she was here, in 1955, “The Sternwheeler” was featured in “The Kentuckian” starring Burt Lancaster, which was filmed locally.
It was December 1954 before she opened her five decks to the public for dining.
But there were problems.
A small fire.
Damage from high water.
And finally, after about eight months, the owners gave up.
The restaurant closed.
And in November 1956, “The Sternwheeler” was sold to a group in Sarasota, Florida.
That didn’t work out either.
And she was sold to several other cities before she finally sank in St. Louis on Dec. 3, 1967.
She was 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.