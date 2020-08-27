There’s a battle in Washington these days over the future of the post office.
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has said that the U.S. Postal Service should consider reducing the number of days it delivers mail to rural areas to as few as two days a week.
Not sure how folks in rural areas feel about that.
But as someone who grew up on a rural route, I’m pretty partial to getting my mail every day.
When I was a kid, I looked forward to running to the mailbox when the mail carrier’s Jeep pulled up and stuck a handful of mail in it.
Of course, these days, about all I get are bills and junk mail.
But still, I like seeing what surprises might be inside the mailbox.
Here’s a fact: The Owensboro post office is older than the city.
On July 1, 1806, the Yellow Banks post office was established in a tavern owned by James Meed, who became the city’s first postmaster.
The town wouldn’t become Owensborough, as it was then spelled, for another decade.
That tavern-post office was on what’s now Veterans Boulevard between Frederica and St. Elizabeth streets — apparently in what’s now the parking lot of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The building later became the city’s first stage depot.
I’m not sure how — or how often — the mail got here in 1806.
But by 1840, it came in on the stage that ran between Louisville and Shawneetown, Illinois, twice a week.
Folks would hear the stage trumpet blow out on the Hardinsburg Road (now Kentucky 144) and start running toward the tavern, then owned by William Bristow.
Free home delivery of mail began in town in 1863.
And on April 1, 1902, it was extended throughout Daviess County.
Did you know that until 1912, we had Sunday delivery too?
Mail came seven days a week back then.
And more than once a day.
In 1922, smaller cities still got mail delivered three times a day.
And in the largest cities, it was up to seven times a day.
Hard to imagine today.
But even if it’s not what it used to be — and few of us are these days — the post office is still important.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.