It’s good to be home.
For awhile there, we were worried that it might be a long time before we saw Owensboro again.
On Dec. 20, we flew out to Las Vegas to spend Christmas with our son, who’s lived there for nearly 19 years.
Bad weather was coming.
But we had no problems flying Cape Air to Nashville and Southwest to Las Vegas.
In a couple of days, airlines began cancelling flights because of the weather.
And Southwest had started melting down, canceling nearly all of its flights.
But we weren’t coming home until Dec. 28.
Surely, things would be back to normal by then.
After all, we were just flying to St. Louis.
And there was no bad weather at either place.
But Monday night, our son woke up and checked to see if there was any news about our flight.
He discovered that almost all flights had been canceled until at least Saturday, and he quickly made new reservations for us for 5:20 a.m. Sunday.
The good news was that we didn’t have to go to the airport to find that out.
And we were staying with him and not a hotel.
So, there was no extra expense.
And we’re both retired, so we didn’t really have to get back by any certain time.
Yeah, we were fortunate.
There were videos of hundreds of pieces of luggage stacked up at the airport.
And people sleeping on airport floors.
As Sunday approached, I kept checking on the flight.
And it was still a go.
Finally, Sunday morning — Happy New Year — we sat down in the plane, awaiting takeoff.
I didn’t relax until we were in the air.
But everything went smoothly.
There was a five-hour layover in St. Louis, which we knew about.
And finally, the Cape Air flight to Owensboro took off.
When it touched down, we sighed with relief.
We were finally home.
We had prepaid for parking for eight days.
But it was now 12 days.
I checked with the airport on Tuesday to see how I could pay the difference.
But Tristan Durbin, airport director, said the airport had decided not to charge people for the extra days due to cancelations.
Much appreciated.
Then, we got an email from Southwest offering each of us 25,000 bonus points — worth about $300 each — for the problem.
Since we weren’t that badly impacted, it was also appreciated.
Yeah, it was stressful.
But most of the thousands of people impacted by the meltdown had it much worse.
Like I said, it’s good to be home.
