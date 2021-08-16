Matt Weafer, who owns Niko’s Bakery & Café in Wesleyan Park Plaza with his wife, Jessica, is taking on a second job as executive chef at the Country Club of Owensboro.
“Nothing will change at Niko’s,” he said Wednesday. “We’ll still be doing everything the same there.”
But Weafer will be in charge of the kitchen at The Paddock, the new restaurant at the country club, which will have a Kentucky Derby theme.
“It will have a brand new menu with locally-sourced food and a brand new bar,” he said. “It’s rare that a chef in this town gets to open a brand new restaurant.”
The new restaurant will be smaller than the one in the 64-year-old country club building, which was razed last spring.
“It will have seating for 120, including the pool area,” Weafer said.
Dane McLaird, general manager of the club, said in March that The Paddock, a 4,500-square-foot building, will serve as an interim main clubhouse while the club finalizes plans for an anticipated 12,000- to 15,000-square-foot building.
Weafer said the larger building will have a new banquet hall that will be served by the same kitchen.
A permanent tent is available for larger crowds, he said.
The club will remain open to members only, Weafer said, but there may be events in the future that are open to the public.
Several community events have been held at the club in the past, and he said, “we’re reaching out to invite them to return.”
Cameron Anderson, who “grew up at the country club,” is the new sous chef.
Weafer said he plans a soft opening of The Paddock next week and to have it open daily by the last week of the month.
“I wasn’t looking for a second job,” he said. “But this just came together.”
The country club is a local institution, Weafer said.
Bill Hughes, owner of Bill’s Restaurant, has bought the old Campbell Club at 517 Frederica St., with plans to make it a private dining club again.
“Owensboro is unique,” Weafer said. “There’s plenty of business here for two private dining clubs.”
Kieth Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
