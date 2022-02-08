Weafers to open Sassafras downtown this spring

The building at 420 Frederica St. has housed three iconic Owensboro restaurants since it was built in 1921.
Now, it’s about to add another restaurant that brothers Matt and Dennis Weafer hope will become as iconic as Mike Callas’ Sweet Shop, Barney’s Callas Grill and Bill’s Restaurant.
Matt Weafer owns Niko’s Bakery & Café in Wesleyan Park Plaza with his wife, Jessica, and is executive chef at the Country Club of Owensboro.
Dennis Weafer is the chef/owner of Fetta Specialty Pizza at 118 St. Ann St.
Together, they plan to open Sassafras, a restaurant specializing in historic Kentucky food, this spring at 420 Frederica St.
“We’ve always wanted to be in business together,” Matt Weafer said Monday. “We enjoy working together.”
Both will keep doing what they’re doing in addition to working with the new restaurant.
Weafer said Buddy McCarter will be the chef at Sassafras and Jimmy Decker will be the general manage.
“We have a really good team,” he said.
A spring opening is planned.
Weafer said the restaurant’s name is a tribute to the “world’s largest sassafras tree” down the street at 2100 Frederica St.
“We’d like to use sassafras in our recipes, but the FDA has rules,” he said. “But we want to use that flavor in other ways.”
Sassafras was once used to flavor root beer and make a tea that was used in folk medicinal remedies, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it caused liver cancer in rats when given in high doses and banned its use in foods and beverages in the 1970s.
“I love the history of food,” Weafer said. “We’re a Kentucky family and that’s where we’re going, with a hyper-local restaurant.”
He said, “We’re finding old-school Appalachian recipes.”
The restaurant will feature such things as Kentucky sorghum; Johnnycake, a cornmeal flatbread; smoked meatloaf and Hot Browns.
All of it will be made from scratch.
“We’ll make our own fries,” Weafer said. “And during peak harvest season, we’ll be buying fresh foods and preserving, pickling and canning them.”
Sassafras will start with dinner only, because of COVID-19, he said, and then add lunch later.
“We’re taking baby steps into this,” Weafer said. “We’ll start with a staff of 10-12 and grow to 20 to 24 when we add lunch.”
He said, “We’ve always worked downtown and love the vibe. And the huge growth down there helps.”
Weafer said the marble that Mike Callas, a Greek immigrant, used to make candy a century ago is still in the building.
“We hope to repurpose it,” he said.
Weafer said, “We’ll keep the bar local to Kentucky. There are tons of craft distilleries in the state and some make gin and vodka too.”
Barney Elliott bought the building from Callas in 1960.
He sold it to his son, Jerry, in 1973.
David Harrison bought it in 1990.
And then Jim Roberts took over in 1997.
An early morning fire heavily damaged the building in April 2000.
But Roberts restored it and reopened the restaurant in January 2001.
In June 2002, he re-created Barney’s as an upscale restaurant — adding wine, beer, swordfish and sautéed chicken with a spicy vinaigrette to the menu.
But that never really caught on with the customers who came looking for comfort food.
In May 2003, Roberts closed the doors.
He reopened that October as Barney’s Parties — a downtown party and meeting room with catered meals.
But Barney’s Callas Grill returned in May 2005 — for lunch only.
In the fall of 2007, it closed again and the building was sold at auction.
Terry and Linda Dukes bought the building.
In early 2008, they leased it to Ava and Murry Morris who opened it as Barney’s Café & Grill.
But the restaurant closed again in January 2010 and the building was empty until Hughes bought it in 2011.
He turned it into an upscale restaurant, but sold it this winter after a decade with plans to reopen the Campbell Club, a now-closed private club at 517 Frederica St., as the Cupola Club, a private club, this spring.
