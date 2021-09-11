Weather is a major factor in the lives of most os us. And by us I mean those who subscribe to the four seasons that annually visit.
And while I can’t speak for everybody, those four seasons are recognizable on a timetable we have come to anticipate and appreciate.
Still, there are those who would rather turn an unfriendly eye toward winter and spend at least part of that season in Florida.
That’s okay, but it’s not for me. I spent two years at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, and regretted almost every minute of it. While navy life was fine, I longed for the subtle warmth of spring, the garden-growing time of summer, the absolute beauty of autumn artistry and even a snowball fight or two of winter.
And it won’t be long now when we’ll be relishing the beauty of multi-colored leaves, or what I always liked to call God’s masterpiece to at least a part of humanity.
And while we can no longer enjoy it, I fondly remember sitting in the front porch swing on Hamilton Avenue with my mom and watching big piles of fallen leaves burn and lighting up the darkness.
Being a lifetime lover of art, I spent a lot of time on it in my earlier years but was never able to take brush in hand and replicate the beauty nature offered in the beauty of an autumn-inspired leaf.
So, autumn comes and goes and in its wake comes winter, a season that offers a lot more than we sometimes want to give it credit for.
How about warding off the cold and sitting on the back porch to watch the various formations of a beautiful snowfall. And how about taking the grandchildren out for great time building a great big snowman.
And there was one thing my bride always looked forward to. When a nice snow came, she would almost always find me in the kitchen making a big pot of chili.
That would be fun to do again.
Regardless of how we sometimes feel, winter invariably rolls into spring, and spring brings warm breezes and grass again turning green. And off we head to businesses for supplies to build our personal havens.
And please allow me to boast — my backyard is one of those havens. My son, Marty, and myself have a rainbow of color and beauty that includes more than 30 hanging baskets and a bevy of ground and bucket flowers.
My mom was a flower buff, and she graciously passed that pleasure onto me.
Anyway, summer pushes us into grass cutting, weed pulling, window washing, deck repairing, car washing, shrub trimming, gutter cleaning, sidewalk edging and a lot of other enjoyable chores.
I’ve enjoyed a lifetime of those cycles and now find myself wondering just how many more I might be allowed to enjoy. Like mentioned before, I’m not a fatalist, but years can only stack to a certain point, then they will tumble.
If you’ve got a few pillows to spare, try dropping them around my feet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.