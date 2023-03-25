Rain and wind.
That’s what the meteorologists are calling for, and I am scrolling through the timeline of the weather app as I juggle what time the rain is projected to begin, how long it will last, and whether I will be able to stay safely cocooned at home throughout that period, warm and dry and thankful.
I like rain, but only under certain conditions, the main one being that I can stay indoors and look at it through a window.
I don’t like driving in the rain, with its oil-slicked streets and blurry headlights coming at me through windshield wipers that always choose the most inopportune times to develop an annoying streak.
And I definitely don’t like being wet.
Credit that to too many years of walking to school or work in the rain, splashing through muddy puddles, only to sit all day in a classroom or in my office with dripping hair and soggy socks, wet and cold and miserable. Do that a few times in your life and you will appreciate the blessings and luxury of staying dry.
At this season of my life, rain is more of a feeling than a forecast. It calls to mind images of curling up in a comfortable chair, wearing cozy pajamas and bunny slippers, a cup of hot tea or cocoa on the table nearby, a good book in my lap, a warm dog snoozing on the rug at my feet.
Or maybe I’ll just take a nap. Naps are good for any kind of weather.
And oh, did I mention wind? That’s in the forecast too.
Wind is one of my favorite things, and it always has been. If there is even the slightest breeze stirring, I like to open my windows and let the wind flow through my house, bringing with it the fragrance of honeysuckle and lilacs, which I imagine I can smell regardless of the season.
I have often told my kids that when I die, I want them to bury me on a windy day. I realize this might be beyond their control, but I am hoping this request might be heard — and honored — by the One who can make these things happen.
“Ask and ye shall receive,” right?
However, even as I look forward to this forecast materializing, I realize that too much of anything, even a good thing, can be, well, too much.
Too much rain and too much wind can be a big problem.
Flooding, whether on the roads or in homes or anywhere else, is not good. I even worry when I see flooded fields, wondering whether all the bunnies and groundhogs were able to flee safely to higher ground.
As for too much wind — well, the experiences of the 2000 Tornado and Hurricane Ike were all I want of that.
All of us who lived here during those events have our own stories to tell, and I daresay none of them conclude with the words, “I can’t wait for that to happen again!”
In the meantime, I look at my weather app radar and watch the green and yellow clouds swirl their way toward the blue dot that is me. I read the informative updates posted by the crackerjack team down at the Daviess County Emergency Management Agency, and I heed their advice to “be prepared, not scared.”
And I pick out a good book, check my stock of teabags, and fluff up the pillow on the comfortable chair next to the window.
That’s where I’ll be, safe and warm and dry.
And thankful. Always thankful.
